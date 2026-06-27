Growlers Fall Flat against Leprechauns
Published on June 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (20-13) struggled to get going against the Royal Oak Leprechauns (17-16) in an 8-3 loss Friday night.
To open the scoring, Luke Kosko continued to terrorize opposing pitchers for the Leprechauns, blasting a solo home run in the second inning to give Royal Oak a 1-0 advantage.
In response, Teddy Tokheim found his own solo home run, tying things up in the fourth inning. The 1-1 tie lasted until the end of the fifth inning.
In the top of the sixth inning, R.J. Anglin threw his final inning which involved a two-run home run and an RBI single, giving the Leprechauns a 4-1 lead.
Kalamazoo answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs off Chase Thomas's first home run of the year, but failed to score the remainder of the contest.
Royal Oak scored four unanswered runs against the Kalamazoo bullpen, taking the first game of the series 8-3.
The loss puts Kalamazoo one-half game behind Traverse City at the top of the Great Lakes East with the Pit Spitters' Friday night matchup being postponed to Saturday. Kalamazoo has three games remaining in the first half.
The Growlers and Leprechauns will face off again Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.
Northwoods League Stories from June 26, 2026
- Stein's First Triple of the Season Powers Express Past Loggers, 7-3 - Eau Claire Express
- Growlers Fall Flat against Leprechauns - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Dock Spiders Dropped by the Woodchucks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Mankato Strikes First, Never Looks Back in Win over St. Cloud - Mankato MoonDogs
- Huskies Drop Home Heartbreaker to Bucks - Duluth Huskies
- Woodchucks Dominate Fond du Lac, Draw Closer to First Half Title - Wausau Woodchucks
- Traverse City vs. Richmond Game 3 Postponed - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Ckyler Tengler Throws Gem as Madison Mallards Defeat Rockford Rivets - Madison Mallards
- Stingers Drop Series Opener at Bismarck - Willmar Stingers
- Rox Fall, 5-3, at Mankato, Look to Split Series Saturday - St. Cloud Rox
- Growlers Fall Flat against Leprechauns - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Minnesota Mud Puppies Game Preview 6/26 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockers and Rafters Set to Play Double Header - Green Bay Rockers
- Rockers and Rafters Set to Play Double-Header - Green Bay Rockers
- Flying Mummies Close out First Half of Season with Four-Game Homestand, First Two against Pit Spitters - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Chinooks Outlast Fond du Lac in 9-5 Win - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Loggers Lose Pitching Duel 3-1 in Extra Innings - La Crosse Loggers
- Mummies Drop Seventh Straight, Lose 5-3 at Pit Spitters - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Kingfish's Championship Hopes Dwindle After Extra Innings Loss - Kenosha Kingfish
- Late Home Run Leads Growlers to Road Sweep - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Huskies Rally for Second Straight Game against Thunder Bay, Earn First Series Win - Duluth Huskies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.