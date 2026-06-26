Lakeshore Chinooks and Minnesota Mud Puppies Game Preview 6/26

Published on June 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi.- Kicking off a two-game set, the Lakeshore Chinooks face the Minnesota Mud Puppies tonight at 6:35 pm CDT at Moonlight Graham Field. Tonight represents just the second matchup all-time between the teams.

Talen Kelly is tonight's Chinooks starting pitcher, and is coming off a start on June 19 against the Madison Mallards where he allowed one hit in six scoreless innings. In 20 innings of work on the year, Kelly has allowed just two extra-base hits, while holding opponents to a .176 batting average.

Missing the past seven games due to an injury sliding into third base on June 18 against Madison, designated hitter Aukai Kea is back in the lineup and will hit sixth.







Northwoods League Stories from June 26, 2026

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