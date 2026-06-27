Dock Spiders Dropped by the Woodchucks
Published on June 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
WAUSAU, WI - The Dock Spiders surrendered 16 hits, including five home runs, in a 15-3 loss to the Wausau Woodchucks at Athletic Park.
Fond du Lac opened the scoring on a two-run home run by Kiernan O'Neill. Wausau answered with four runs over the next two innings before the Dock Spiders cut the deficit to one in the fourth on an RBI single by Tommy Googins.
The Woodchucks then took control, scoring the game's final 11 runs to secure the victory.
Fond du Lac finished with six hits and struck out 16 times. The Dock Spiders were held without a hit over the final five innings.
Left fielder Kiernan O'Neill led the offense, going 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored.
On the mound, the Dock Spiders recorded six strikeouts while issuing seven walks and allowing 16 hits and 15 runs.
The teams meet again Saturday for the eighth matchup between the clubs in a 10-day span, with Wausau holding a 5-2 edge in the season series.
First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at Herr-Baker Field. Saturday's game will feature the Dock Spiders' Lake Winnebago Shantymen alternate identity, celebrating the region's sturgeon spearing tradition.
The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a beach towel featuring the Lake Winnebago Shantymen branding, courtesy of Destination Lake Winnebago.
Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
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