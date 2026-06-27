Stein's First Triple of the Season Powers Express Past Loggers, 7-3

Published on June 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, Wis. - The first Express triple of the season by Sawyer Stein secured a 7-3 victory over the La Crosse Loggers Friday night.

Eau Claire Express Postgame Recap:

As the Loggers marked the first earned run of the game in the first inning, the Express battled back, securing their own earned run in the second inning to tie the score, after Jake Busson hit a home run near center field.

The Trains took the lead with another earned run after Cade Palkowski crossed home plate due to Hollon Brock hitting a single base hit to center field.

Despite taking the lead at 2-1, the Loggers would not go down without a fight, securing their own two runs to gain a lead of 3-2 at the top of the seventh inning.

Still holding them off, the Express decided it was their turn and found their bright spots in the eighth inning. Starting with bases loaded off a walk, and two singles to fill the bases. As the Loggers switched pitchers and brought Dalton Smith to the mound, the Trains continued their momentum.

Mikey Muniz started the offensive drive and crossed home plate after Brock hit a single to left field. Right after, Busson hit his own single to left field, bringing home Palkowski.

On a wild pitch, the Express secured their third run of the inning as Matthew Maulik crossed home. With Stein up to bat, he was dished two balls before he hit a triple near center field, bringing home Brock and Busson, marking the first triple of the season for the Express.

Now with a 7-3 lead, all the Trains had to do was close out the ninth inning. Olivier Martel went to the mound for the Express and struck out two players and Philip Cheong's right field putout secured the victory over the Loggers.

The Express will take on the Loggers once more in Copeland Park at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.







Northwoods League Stories from June 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.