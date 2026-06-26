Flying Mummies Close out First Half of Season with Four-Game Homestand, First Two against Pit Spitters

Published on June 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (15-17) host the Traverse City Pit Spitters (20-12) on Friday for the first of back-to-back days of matchups at Historic Don McBride Stadium.

Following the conclusion of the game, Mummies fans can stick around for the third Fireworks Friday of the season, presented by Scarrette Pyrotechnics.

Richmond and Traverse City have gotten to know each other extremely well over the past six days, squaring up four times. All four games were won by the Pit Spitters, contributing to the Flying Mummies' current seven-game losing streak.

Thursday's loss, a 5-3 stumble in Michigan, also officially eliminated the Mummies from contention for the first half playoff spot in the Great Lakes East division, now sitting five games out of first place with four to play before the season's midway mark.

The Flying Mummies found themselves down early in Traverse City on Thursday after a pair of Pit Spitters runs in both the first and third innings, and one more in the fifth. Despite scoring twice in the sixth inning and once in the seventh, a Mummies comeback attempt fell short, sealing the loss.

The battle for first place in the Great Lakes East continues to be neck-and-neck between the Pit Spitters and Kalamazoo Growlers, with both teams carrying the same record. Traverse City holds the advantage if the teams end up tied after the next four games, having gone 5-1 thus far against the Growlers. The Kenosha Kingfish (17-14) are not out of the running yet, but sit 2.5 games back in third. A win by the Royal Oak Leprechauns (16-16) vaulted them ahead of the now fifth place Flying Mummies.

The energy from Historic Don McBride Stadium might just be the juice the Mummies need to try and play spoiler across the next two games. Richmond is 9-5 at home versus 6-12 on the road, averaging 6.64 runs per game within the friendly confines compared to 4.94 when traveling.

Friday's probable lineup introduces three new faces to the Richmond Flying Mummies, all hailing from West Virginia University. Freshman infielders Weston Mazey and Colton Sims, and redshirt freshman outfielder Maxwell Molessa are slated to make their delayed debuts after the Mountaineers baseball team pushed their 2026 campaign all the way to Omaha, falling in the Men's College World Series semifinals.

On the bump for the Mummies, meanwhile, is a familiar face, as Danny Harris (2-1, 2.82 ERA) makes his third start and sixth appearance overall this season. Harris was the man in charge for the Mummies' last win, a 3-1 victory at home on June 19th against Royal Oak, taking the decision by pitching all seven innings of the condensed game and allowing just four hits and the lone run, while walking none and striking out four. For Traverse City, Max Hammond (1-0, 2.87 ERA) trots out for his fourth start and sixth appearance, last pitching six innings of two-hit, one run baseball with one walk and seven strikeouts on June 18th, a 9-1 win over the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.

First pitch from McBride Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST, with gates opening one hour prior. Fans can purchase tickets at the gate, or online via the Richmond Flying Mummies website. A livestream is also available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from June 26, 2026

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