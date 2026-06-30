Growlers Pummeled in First-Half Finale

Published on June 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







MEQUON, Wis. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (21-15) pitching staff was rocked in a 20-8 loss against the Lakeshore Chinooks (18-15) Monday night.

After one Growler run in the second, the damage began. Lakeshore found eight runs on seven hits, capped off by an Aukai Kea three-run home run chasing Jack Crittendon from the game in the bottom of the inning.

The Chinooks found three more runs in the third before the Growlers began to answer, scoring five runs in the fourth, making the score 11-6.

From there, the Chinooks found plenty more success, outscoring Kalamazoo 9-2 the remainder of the contest.

The loss kept the Growlers from clinching a first-half playoff spot, as Kenosha took the crown with a defeat over Traverse City. The records will now reset as teams chase the best record in the second half.

Kalamazoo begins its second-half quest in Royal Oak against the Leprechauns, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET Tuesday night.







Northwoods League Stories from June 29, 2026

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