Strong Starting Pitching Leads Growlers to Clutch Win

Published on June 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (21-13) rode strong starting pitching and a late burst to a 14-4 win over the Royal Oak Leprechauns (17-17) on Saturday night.

Oliver Service opened the scoring by hitting his fourth home run against Kalamazoo this season, but that run was quickly answered by Chase Thomas who tied things at 1-1 on a sacrifice fly.

Kalamazoo found a run in the second and third innings to secure a 3-1 lead entering the fifth, but another Leprechaun solo home run brought Royal Oak within a run.

The Growler offense added a run in the sixth and three in the seventh, before Alex Burden exited for his final inning of work.

Despite giving up two runs in the top of the eighth, Burden was consistent all day. The left-hander was making his final appearance of his baseball career and played his heart out, going eight innings while giving up four runs and throwing 107 pitches.

"Eighteen years of playing the game, I was thinking about it between innings and using it as fuel," Burden said. "Thinking of yourself at eight years old playing baseball helped me gain a second wind."

The Kalamazoo offense sent Burden off with seven runs in the bottom of the eighth, including a pair of home runs, taking the 14-4 lead they never surrendered.

Bryan Carney got the final three outs while striking out two.

Kalamazoo is back to sitting tied atop the Great Lakes East with Traverse City as two games remain. The Pit Spitters visit the Kenosha Kingfish for the final two matchups. Kalamazoo must win one more game than Traverse City over the final two contests.

"Tonight's win keeps you alive for another day," coach Piechocki said. "They should be excited about the challenge that they made for themselves, and let's go see what we're made of."

Kalamazoo travels to play the Lakeshore Chinooks Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. ET.







Northwoods League Stories from June 27, 2026

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