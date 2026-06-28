Stingers Close out Road Trip with Win over Larks
Published on June 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
Bismarck, ND -- The Willmar Stingers collected their fourth win in their last five games Saturday, salvaging a series split against the Bismarck Larks in a 4-3 final.
The Stingers (15-19) put three runs across in the top of the second inning to seize the early advantage.
Max Buettenback led off the frame with a solo home run to left field, followed by a Merrick Rapoza single. Esteban Sepulveda brought him home on a double to left, then scored two batters later on a single by Tyler Stull to make it a 3-0 ballgame.
Kyle Bade kept the Bismarck (16-16) offense in check until the bottom of the fifth. Ricardo Aponte reached on a leadoff walk before stealing second base and coming around on a Joey Canzoni single, 3-1.
Bade allowed just the one run alongside four hits, two walks and four strikeouts in his five innings of work on the mound. The outing set a new season high in innings pitched for the southpaw out of the University of San Diego and made him the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game.
Willmar extended its lead back out to three runs in the top of the sixth.
Singles by Kyle Panganiban and Rapoza, alongside a hit-by-pitch recorded by Buettenback, loaded the bases for Cru Huenfeld. The Nebraska commit plated Panganiban on a sacrifice fly, 4-1.
The Larks responded with a run of their own in the bottom half as Jackson Crider sent a solo shot out to left field, cutting their deficit to two.
Bismarck narrowed the Stingers' lead again in the bottom of the eighth. Luke Lavin singled to center field with one out before scoring two batters later on an error, making it 4-3.
But Parker Barraza recorded his Northwoods League-leading seventh save of the season in the ninth, sealing the one-run Willmar win.
The Stingers return home Sunday to begin a two-game series with the Mankato MoonDogs on Classic Car Show Night presented by Country Stop and A&W of New London at Bill Taunton Stadium. A car show and live music will start at 2:30 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m.
Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
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