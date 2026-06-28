Sandee Collects Five Hits in Chinooks' Victory

Published on June 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi. - On a night where the home fans enjoyed post-game fireworks, the Lakeshore Chinooks offense made some fireworks of their own with a season-high 15 run performance on Friday, June 26 against the Minnesota Mud Puppies in a 15-4 win.

This total is the most runs scored in a game by the club since Aug. 8, 2025. Friday's offensive effort was led by third basemen Nolan Sandee's five hit performance. Sandee was responsible for two of the club's four doubles, while collecting three RBIs.

"It's super impressive what he's doing right now, but it all starts with the work he's putting in... When it happens in a game like this, it's not really a surprise from the guys in the dugout because we see it," Assistant Coach Brian Gregory said in talking about Sandee.

While Sandee was seventh in the order, he sparked the Chinooks offense by leading off three separate innings with a hit. Following his performance, Sandee was awarded with the Northwoods League player of the night honor.

Once trailing 3-2 after the top of the fourth inning, the Chinooks in the bottom half of the inning took a commanding lead after a big seven-run inning. Starting the inning with a lead-off double, with two outs later in the inning Bryan Lorenz hit a bases clearing three-run double to break open the game.

Lorenz has now hit a pair of doubles in back-to-back games, and is up to 10 doubles on the season.

Another key performance in the win was Talan Kelly's five-inning start. Although he allowed some hard contact and two runs to score in the top of the fourth inning, Kelly asked to go back on the mound for the fifth inning.

It was in that fifth inning that Kelly retired the side on 15 pitches. Kelly's start is the longest for a Chinook starter since he went six innings against Madison June 19.

"[He] provided a lot of innings for us there that we haven't been getting out of the starting pitcher," Gregory said.

Friday's win represented the second-most attended home game of the season. At Moonlight Graham Field, the Chinooks are 10-3.

With 10 of the teams' 15 wins coming at home, the Chinooks will look to get home win number 11 as they conclude their two-game set against Minnesota on Saturday, June 27 at 5:05 pm CDT.







Northwoods League Stories from June 27, 2026

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