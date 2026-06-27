Honkers Fall to Border Cats in Game One

Published on June 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Honkers dropped game one of their two-game series against the Thunder Bay Border Cats, falling 15-7 Friday night at Mayo Field. With the loss, Rochester was mathematically eliminated from first-half playoff contention.

Thunder Bay wasted no time jumping on Honkers starter Payne Lochridge. A leadoff single and a walk set the stage for designated hitter Ayden Hadley, who launched a three-run home run to right field to give the Border Cats an early 3-0 advantage.

The Border Cats kept the pressure on in the second inning. A pair of hits and multiple walks led to another three-run frame, extending the lead to 6-0.

The game broke open in the third. Lochridge ran into more trouble after issuing two walks and allowing an RBI single before exiting. Thunder Bay capitalized, scoring six runs in the inning to build a commanding 12-0 lead.

Despite the early deficit, Rochester continued to battle offensively.

Dante Smith led the way at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

"Just seeing the ball well tonight, sticking to my approach, and it worked out," Smith said.

Sam Harry continued his hot stretch as well, going 3-for-4 with an RBI single that drove in Andrew Grenert.

The Honkers scored twice in the third before adding a sacrifice fly in the fourth. Rochester's offense showed more life with a three-run fourth inning and added two more runs in the fifth to cut into the deficit.

Thunder Bay starter Kody Butt earned the win, pitching five innings while allowing seven runs and striking out six before handing the ball to George Hansen.

Hansen was dominant in relief, tossing four innings while allowing just one hit and no earned runs to close out the victory.

On the mound for Rochester, Matt McDonald provided a bright spot out of the bullpen. He worked four scoreless innings after entering in relief, helping stabilize the Honkers' pitching staff.

The Border Cats added two insurance runs in the ninth to cap off the 15-7 victory.

Following the win, Thunder Bay field manager Joe Ellison praised his team's offensive performance after recent struggles.

"We've been struggling offensively, especially on the road, so for our guys to come through like they did tonight was huge," Ellison said. "Our pitching has been good for most of the season, but this was definitely a big boost."

The Honkers and Border Cats will wrap up the two-game series Saturday night at 6:35 p.m. at Mayo Field in Rochester's final home game before the conclusion of the Northwoods League's first half.







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