Kingfish Walk off Battle Jacks in Late Night Thriller

Published on June 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish opened up their second-to-last series of the first half against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks Friday night. After a long and foggy game, the Kingfish beat the Battle Jacks by a final score of 9-8 with a ninth inning walk-off.

For the Kingfish, the name of the game was free bases. Although they only managed to collect four hits on the night, including the walk-off single by Brendan Fritch, the Kingfish drew 18 walks and five hit-by-pitches on the night to help earn the victory.

The Kingfish continued their early-scoring streak again Friday, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first. The first three batters for the Kingfish reached via two walks and a hit-by-pitch and were later driven in on an RBI-single by Dominic Kibler and groundout by Cole Ide.

The lead did not last long for the 'Fish as the Battle Jacks were able to score in their next three frames, scoring one in both the second and third, followed by two runs in the fourth. Jake Stedman earned an RBI after a bases-loaded walk brought in one run and a leadoff home run by Brendan Thompson tied the game for the Battle Jacks.

To earn the lead, the Battle Jacks scored two runs on a wild pitch in the top of the fourth that took a carom off of the brick backstop, making the score 4-2 after four innings.

Before the eighth inning, both teams put together four-run innings of their own, making the score 8-6 going into the eighth.

For Kenosha, their runs came in the bottom of the fifth, CJ Deckinga drove in the first run with an RBI-single and later scored with Cole Ide on the Kingfish's own two-run wild pitch. Finally, another bases-loaded walk by Brian Gould helped cap off the rally for the Kingfish.

Battle Creek's runs came in the top of the seventh. After Kingfish pitcher Blaze Wong got the first two batters of the inning to fly out, the Battle Jacks strung together five straight two-out hits to put together what looked like all the Battle Jacks would need to secure a victory.

There was no quit in the Kingfish down late, as two runs in the eighth tied the game with one inning to play. Ethan Moore continued his hot streak driving in the tying run with an RBI-single that ricocheted off the pitcher.

After Travis Maxwell held the tie in the top of the ninth, it was up to the Kingfish bats to go and win it without resorting to extra innings.

To begin the ninth, Owen Nowak worked a leadoff walk, followed by Brian Gould and Dawson Downs who followed with free bases of their own to bring up Brendan Fritch, who entered midway through the game to replace catcher Dom Kibler. On the fourth pitch of Fritch's at-bat, a hard hit single to left field scored Nowak and kept the Kingfish's championship hopes alive.

The Kingfish will conclude their series against the Battle Jacks Saturday night and will host the first place Traverse City Pit Spitters Sunday and Monday. First pitch against Battle Creek is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT.







Northwoods League Stories from June 27, 2026

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