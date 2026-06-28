Rox Win, 15-12, over Mankato, Return Home Sunday

Published on June 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox on game night

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox on game night(St. Cloud Rox)

MANKATO, MN - The First Half Great Plains West Champion St. Cloud Rox (22-12) took down the Mankato MoonDogs (14-18) 15-12 on Saturday.

The Rox scored four runs out of the gate in the top of the first inning. Tanner Recchio (University of Minnesota) and Aidan Mouton (University of Kansas) both reached base with singles before Brett White (University of Iowa) eventually brought them home on a fielder's choice to give St. Cloud a 2-0 lead. The Rox took advantage of a miscue from Mankato's defense to score two more and give St. Cloud a 4-0 cushion.

In the top of the fourth, Nolan Geislinger (University of Oregon) added on two to the Rox lead with a two-run single to make the score 6-0.

On the mound, Ethan Felling (University of Minnesota) diced through Mankato's batting order in his fourth start of the season. In four innings of work, Felling racked up eight strikeouts while only allowing two hits.

The Rox added another four runs in the top of the fifth inning to extend the lead to eight. With the bases loaded, Dylan Westbrook (American River CC) claimed an RBI single to keep three runners aboard for the top of the order. Recchio and Mouton both walked home runs before Geislinger sent the ball into the outfield for a sacrifice fly to make the advantage 10-2.

Scoring would come in bunches for both sides over the next few innings, with St. Cloud scoring three runs in the top of the sixth. Carter Jorissen (Cal State Bakersfield) made it home on a wild pitch and both Westbrook and Recchio added sacrifice flies to make the score a 13-5 Rox lead.

The Rox scored in five straight innings to hold onto the lead. With runners on the corners in the top of the seventh, St. Cloud used the classic double steal tactic to send Jorissen home for the fourth time in the game. In the eighth, Recchio sprinted home on a wild pitch to pull the lead back up to three at 15-12.

For the final two innings on the mound, Brandon Jaenke (University of Minnesota) shut down the MoonDogs offense with four strikeouts to earn his fifth save of the season.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Brandon Jaenke.

The Rox return home at 4:05 PM on Sunday to host the Bismarck Larks at Joe Faber Field. It will be a Coborn's Kids Day where kids have the opportunity to Run Around the Bases After the Game and Get Autographs on the Field.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 27, 2026

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