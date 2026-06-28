Rivets Shut out for Second Night in a Row
Published on June 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rockford Rivets News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford Rivets (12-22) celebrated a special night at the field tonight: Screw Cancer Night. The players wore jerseys with colorful ribbons that would be auctioned off to fundraise for MercyHealth foundation. Fans, players and staff supported those who had been affected by cancer with their overwhelming support.
The Rivets faced the Madison Mallards (22-10) on Screw Cancer Night, where they ultimately were shut out for the second game in a row and fell 9-0. This marks the seventh consecutive win for the Mallards as fight for top of the Great Lakes West Division with the Wausau Woodchucks.
The Rivets continued their offensive struggles from the night before, and the Mallards continued their offensive and pitching firepower. For the second time in as many days, the Rivets only put up three hits. They sent only three batters to the plate in five different innings.
The Mallards pitching staff combined for 14 strikeouts, evenly split between their two pitchers.
The first began with a single by Alex Tabbert (Harper CC) and Caleb Rhodes (Olive-Harvey CC) was hit by a pitch. Those two were both stranded, finishing off the first inning, where more batters went to the dish than did all night.
The Mallards themselves scored in the first when Matt Steinberg (Manhattan College) never gained his footing on the mound. A couple of quick walks and a wild pitch allowed a run to score.
The Rivets pitching staff tossed four wild pitches on the night, with three of them being attributed to Steinberg. He lasted four innings where he gave up seven earned runs and nine walks but only one strikeout.
In the bottom of the third, Rhodes was hit by a pitch again, for the second time in the game. Now, with 11 hit by pitches, he is tied for second in the league.
The Mallards offense took flight in the fourth and fifth innings, where they combined for seven of their nine runs.
Five of the Rivets batters, on the other hand, struck out multiple times, and the Mallards' strong pitching sent them back to the dugout with their heads down.
Though the night didn't go as planned for the home team, it was still a special evening remembering and honoring those who have been affected by cancer, and the night finished with a booming fireworks show.
The Rivets will look to turn things around as they travel to Richmond, Indiana to begin a six game set against the Flying Mummies, beginning Sunday at 3:05 pm CT.
By: Emily Tuttle
Northwoods League Stories from June 27, 2026
- Rivets Shut out for Second Night in a Row - Rockford Rivets
- Fort's Two Homers Lift the Rockers - Green Bay Rockers
- Loggers Clinch Playoff Berth in 6-2 Victory against Express - La Crosse Loggers
- Rox Win, 15-12, over Mankato, Return Home Sunday - St. Cloud Rox
- MoonDogs Drop to St. Cloud in Final Game of Series - Mankato MoonDogs
- Trains Lose Steam in a 6-3 Setback to Loggers - Eau Claire Express
- Madison Mallards Shut out Rockford Rivets for Second Consecutive Night - Madison Mallards
- Honkers Earn First Win of the Season over Border Cats, Split Series - Rochester Honkers
- Kingfish's Hot Bats Lead Sweep of Battle Jacks - Kenosha Kingfish
- Strong Starting Pitching Leads Growlers to Clutch Win - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Mummies, Pit Spitters Split Saturday Twinbill at McBride Stadium - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Stingers Close out Road Trip with Win over Larks - Willmar Stingers
- Wausau Wins at Fond du Lac, First Half Magic Number at Two - Wausau Woodchucks
- Dock Spiders Suffer a Setback to the Woodchucks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Duluth Suffers 8-1 Setback, Drops First Home Series - Duluth Huskies
- Kelly Strikes out 11 as Pit Spitters Clinch Series Win over Richmond - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Minnesota Mud Puppies Game Preview 6/27 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Pit Spitters Drop Doubleheader Opener in Richmond - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Sandee Collects Five Hits in Chinooks' Victory - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockers Head Back to Witter Field - Green Bay Rockers
- Kingfish Walk off Battle Jacks in Late Night Thriller - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rockers Suffer Double-Header Sweep to Rafters - Green Bay Rockers
- Honkers Fall to Border Cats in Game One - Rochester Honkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.