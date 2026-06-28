Kelly Strikes out 11 as Pit Spitters Clinch Series Win over Richmond

Published on June 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Richmond, IN - The Traverse City Pit Spitters clinched a series win over the Richmond Flying Mummies on Saturday night, taking three out of four after a 13-3 victory in the nightcap of a seven-inning doubleheader at Don McBride Stadium.

The win was fueled by an 11-strikeout performance from starter Connor Kelly and a four-RBI game from Ethan Guerra.

Traverse City moved to 21-13 and holds a half-game lead over Kalamazoo, with the Growlers' contest still in progress. The Pit Spitters have two games remaining in the first half, both on the road against Kenosha, while Kalamazoo finishes with a road set against Lakeshore to decide the first-half crown.

Kelly tied the 2026 Northwoods League player single-game high with 11 strikeouts, breaking his own season high of eight. The right-hander threw 5.1 innings on 99 pitches, allowing two earned runs on his way to a team-leading fourth win of the season and his second victory over Richmond.

Traverse City's 13 runs finished one shy of its season high, highlighted by an eight-run third inning where the Pit Spitters sent 14 hitters to the plate. Eight of the nine starters recorded at least one hit, while five finished with multi-hit games.

Guerra led the way with four RBI on two hits, while Zach Carlson drove in three runs.

The Pit Spitters scored before recording their first out of the game. Jacob Kucharczyk doubled to lead off the first, and Zach Kucharczyk followed with an RBI single to bring him home.

Richmond answered in the bottom half on a Landen Fry RBI double, but the only other run the Flying Mummies would score against Kelly came in the sixth.

Traverse City took full control in the third, sending 14 batters to the plate and hanging eight runs on Richmond pitching to build a 9-1 lead.

The inning started with a Colin Sander RBI single, followed by back-to-back run-scoring doubles from JT Smith and Carlson, with Carlson's double driving in two. Those four runs came before the first out of the inning was recorded.

The next four came on a bases-loaded walk to Zach Kucharczyk, a two-run double from Guerra -- who also scored the first run of the inning -- and an Aaron Grant fielder's choice.

After the first two outs of the fourth were recorded, Traverse City sent eight more hitters to the plate and cashed in again. Guerra drove in two with a single, Sander added another RBI single, and Carlson took a bases-loaded walk to push the lead to 13-1.

The Pit Spitters were efficient, scoring 13 runs on 11 hits while also capitalizing on eight walks and two hit-by-pitches issued by Richmond pitching.

The Flying Mummies used three pitchers in the loss. Starter JJ Jackson was charged with eight earned runs, Connor Vanderluitgaren allowed five, and Casey Blevins threw 3.1 scoreless innings to settle the game down late.

Miles Williams covered the final 1.2 innings for Traverse City, allowing one run in the seventh before sealing the doubleheader split and the series win.

The Pit Spitters (21-13) will travel to division foe Kenosha for a two-game set to conclude the first half, with Sunday's matchup scheduled for 1:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 27, 2026

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