Loggers Clinch Playoff Berth in 6-2 Victory against Express

Published on June 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse, WI - The La Crosse Loggers secure thier spot in the playoffs after defeating the Eau Claire Expresss 6-2 at Copeland Park.

The game started out as a pitchers duel. Sahil Patel (Ohio State) started the game for the Loggers, facing the minimum through the first 3 innings. The Express were the first to score, as a solo homerun with one out would give Eau Claire the 1-0 lead. Patel would bounce back, striking out the next two batters, and keeping the deficit at 1 entering the bottom of the 5th.

The Lumbermen would give thier starter some run support in the bottom of the inning. Mana Lau Kong (Hawaii) would take the first pitch he saw deep, hitting his second homerun of the year and evening the score at 1. La Crosse would score 2 more on a RBI groundout and single from Sebastian Hurtado (Central Florida), giving the Loggers a 3-1 lead.

After walking the first batter in the 6th, Sahil Patel would strikeout the next three to finish his day. Earning a quality start, Patel would throw 6 innings, giving up only 1 hit and 1 run, striking out an astounding 12 batters in the process.

James Whitaker (Northwestern) would come out of the bullpen for the Loggers. He would go 3 up, 3 down in his first inning, before allowing a run in the 8th. Up 3-2 in the bottom of the 8th, La Crosse looked to add some insurance runs, and they did just that. With 2 outs and the bases loaded, Lukas Buckner (Coastal Carolina) would step to the plate. A deep fly ball to center field would result in a bases clearing triple, putting the Lumbermen up 6-2 entering the 9th.

Despite a 2 out double, Whitaker would finish the game strong, earning himself a 3 inning save, the Loggers victory, and a playoff spot.

Impressive performances include Sahil Patel who dazzled in his spectacular start. James Whitaker had a solid outting as well, finishing with 3 innings pitched, 4 strikeouts, and a save while only allowing 1 run. Lukas Buckner led the offense with 3 hits, included his 3 RBI triple. Mana Lau Kong's towering homerun should also be noted.

The Loggers rematch the Express in Eau Claire tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 6:35 as Adam Hayes (Texas Tech) is expected to start for La Crosse.







Northwoods League Stories from June 27, 2026

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