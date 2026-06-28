Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Minnesota Mud Puppies Game Preview 6/27
Published on June 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
MEQUON, Wi. - Winning the first game of the series, the Lakeshore Chinooks look to secure a two-game set sweep over the Minnesota Mud Puppies tonight at 5:05 pm CDT. The Chinooks scored a season-high 15 runs last night in a 15-4 win.
Chinook Christopher Romo is seemingly making a spot start tonight, as he has strictly been used out of the bullpen in nine appearance this season. In search of their third straight win, the club is sending out the same lineup as last night's.
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