Rockers Suffer Double-Header Sweep to Rafters

Published on June 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers in action

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers in action(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Game one ended in a one run loss, 7-6, that ensured no chance of the Rockers making the playoffs in the first half. The Rockers were also unable to rally in the bottom of the 7th in the second game, falling 6-3 to the Rafters Friday evening.

In game one, the Rafters jumped out to a five run lead on the Rockers, scoring two in the 2nd and three in the 3rd. However, Max Humphrey (Kent State) cut the lead to 3 with a two-run blast in the bottom of the 3rd. A walk to Payton Fort (Georgia Gwinnett College) drove home another run, and Aidan Kuni (New Mexico) cleared the bases with a triple to give Green Bay a one-run advantage.

The Rafters added two more in the 4th off the bat of Harrison Engskov (Arkansas State), on a homer to right center field, that turned out to be the deciding factor in the game. Blaine Davis (Northern Oklahoma Enid CC) and David Ledejvic (San Diego State) shut down the Rockers to close out game one, and win their first at Capital Credit Union Park since 2025. In total, the two pitchers from the Rafter pen allowed just one base runner.

Game two started differently, as Green Bay tagged on two runs to begin the game in the 1st. It started with a leadoff homer from Kuni, on just the second pitch of the at bat. Later, Eli Selga (Golden West CC) drove home Ben Fishel (Columbia) to give the Rockers a two-run advantage, something Green Bay had not had all evening. However, that was quickly given up, as the Rafters proceeded to score runs in each of their next four innings.

By the bottom of the 6th, the Rockers trailed 6-2, and got one run closer when Humphrey drove in Fort on a sacrifice fly. The Rockers then loaded the bases in the bottom of the 7th, but failed to bring anyone home, and left 14 on base in total. The late game heroics weren't stored this time at Capital Credit Union Park.

The Rocker head to Wisconsin Rapids tomorrow for one game to complete the three game set, and then head to Fond du Lac on the 28th. They return home a day later to cap the first half of the 2026 season.

The Rockers return home on Monday, June 29, hosting the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders! First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm. It's Slide into Sobriety Night with a giveaway of a Rockers Themed Playing Card Deck Courtesy of Sober Green Bay! It's also Free Hotdog Monday and Bark in the Park! The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by Dani Maus Duo! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 27, 2026

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