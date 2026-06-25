Rockers Travel to Wausau

Published on June 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Green Bay will face off with Wausau for the fifth time this season. These two teams haven't seen each other since June 1. Wausau has a 3-0 record against Green Bay this season, but there are plenty of new faces for each squad.

Will Harrigan will be the pitcher tonight for the Rockers. Harrigan began his season with two phenomenal starts, each of which were scoreless. He then struggled against Lakeshore in a doubleheader game, and followed that up with a solid outing against Kenosha.

The right-hander will look for success against one of the best offenses in the Northwoods league. The Rockers allowed 12 runs in game one to La Crosse which is another organization with hot bats. It will be up to Harrigan to cool off the Wausau hitters, something that is very tough to do on the road at the Burrow.

The Woodchucks are throwing Carter White. He pitched against the Rockers during the home opener at Capital Credit Union Park. White threw five innings one one-hit ball. This season, he has 16.2 innings pitched with a 1-0 record and a 4.32 ERA, with his lone win coming against the Rockers. Green Bay will need to attack early and often. The right-handed bats will be important for the Rockers to have success today.

White's slider is one that the Rockers lefties chased a lot in the game back in May. Their plate discipline will need to be great tonight in order to generate early offense. With Coleman Lewis in the lineup for the Rockers, he will certainly be the name that the Woodchucks circle in the middle of the order.

Wausau and Madison remain knotted up at the top of the Great Lakes West. These last few games in the month of June will be critical for that playoff race.

The Rockers return home on Friday, June 26, hosting the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in a doubleheader. First pitch is slated for 4:05 pm with game two starting thirty minutes after the conclusion of the first. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 25, 2026

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