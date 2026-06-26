Wausau Scores 11 to Take Down Green Bay on Beach-Theme Night

Published on June 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks turned the tables on the team that knocked them out of the first half division title race last year when they beat Green Bay 11-4 in a critical game at Athletic Park on Thursday night.

The win all but knocks out Green Bay mathematically in the Great Lakes West First Half playoff race, and takes Wausau's magic number down to four to win the division. Dawson Harman (South Carolina/Miami) had a trademark night at the plate, going 2-2 with a home run and five RBIs, while reaching all four times he came to the plate. Gatlin Pitts (Pearl River CC/Western Kentucky) also reached four times, with two hits, an RBI and a stolen base.

Wausau starter Carter White (Eastern Michigan/Transfer Portal) was back to his best, earning his second win of the season after five innings of work, where he collected seven strikeouts. Pete Jezerinac (Kennesaw State) was excellent yet again out of the bullpen, where he allowed just one hit in two and a third important innings in the late stages. Reece Clapp (Illinois State) pitched the ninth, where he retired the Rockers in order to finish off the win.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

Wausau jumped on the Rockers from the first pitch. In the bottom of the first, the Woodchucks constructed a big two-out rally, started by an RBI single from Gatlin Pitts. The next batter, Dawson Harman, mashed a three-run home run over the wall in center field, one of the longest home runs of the season for Wausau.

That made it 4-0, but Green Bay threatened with back-to-back innings with the bases loaded. Carter White limited the damage to only one run, and Wausau used that momentum to build the lead in the third. Dawson Harman, in his second at-bat of the game, pulled an RBI double down the third base line to make it 6-1.

The Woodchucks weren't done. In the fifth, a wild pitch scored Kyler Northrop (Washington State) to increase the lead to six. Jace Souza (Texas Tech/USC) earned an RBI on a groundout later in the inning, and Holden Groebl (Cowley CC/Kansas) finished off the frame with an RBI single to make it 9-1.

Green Bay reignited their interest with a three-run home run in the sixth that cut the lead to five, but Wausau had the final word. Two insurance runs came home in the eighth inning, as Joey McLaughlin (Arkansas State) scored on a wild pitch, and Kyler Northrop brought home a run on a groundout.

NOTES AND NUMBERS

Wausau only had six hits on the night, but four of them were RBI hits.

Dawson Harman picked up five or more RBIs in a third different game this season.

The Woodchucks tied single-game records Thursday for stolen bases (11) and strikeouts (12).

Wausau is on a stretch of four straight wins for the second time this season.

The Woodchucks have also scored ten or more runs in ten different games this summer.

The Woodchucks wore their specialty-themed beach jerseys, auctioned off for Safe Kids Marathon County, and are an undefeated 1-0 in the unique threads.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Woodchucks move to 18-8 with the win and hold serve atop the Great Lakes West division first half standings. With Green Bay all but mathematically eliminated from first half title contention, it now becomes a two-horse between Wausau and Madison for the crown. The Mallards won big at Wisconsin Rapids, but the Woodchucks still control their own fate with just four games to go in the first half.

Wausau plays its final home game of the first half tomorrow, Friday, June 26, against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, who Wausau won four times against in a six-game series last week. It's Country Roads Firework Friday at the ballpark, presented by American Family Insurance, which means there will be a fireworks show lighting up the night following the game! All tickets for tomorrow's game and the remaining games in Wausau's 2026 season at Athletic Park can be purchased exclusively on woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from June 25, 2026

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