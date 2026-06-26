Stingers Win Third Straight, Seal Sweep of Hot Tots
Published on June 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
Minot, N.D. - The Willmar Stingers kept their perfect record during their road trip intact with a 5-2 win over the Minot Hot Tots, their third consecutive victory and second straight over Minot to complete a series sweep.
The Stingers (14-18) seized the early advantage with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. Luke DeVine led off the action with a single before Kyle Panganiban put Willmar on the board the next at-bat with a home run, 2-0.
Tyler Arnold delivered the first response for the Hot Tots (12-20), slamming a longball out to left field in the bottom of the fourth to cut the hosts' deficit to one.
Panganiban gave the Stingers their run back the next frame, doubling to left field and bringing home Holt Williams after he reached on a single two batters earlier.
Chaz McRoberts recorded a quality start for Willmar, allowing just four hits with one earned run and eight strikeouts in six innings. The righthander out of the University of San Diego now has a 0.64 ERA and 17 punchouts across his first 14 innings of work this summer.
The Stingers plated another pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning to extend their lead.
Cru Huenfeld and Tyler Stull led off the half with walks before Panganiban came up in the clutch again, bringing around Huenfeld on a single out to center field. Merrick Rapoza continued the rally the next at-bat with another single, scoring Stull to make it 5-1.
Minot put its second run on the board in the bottom of the eighth. Sohrab Rezaei led off the frame with a triple before advancing the final 90 feet on an Andrew Clapinski sacrifice fly.
Parker Grant pitched a scoreless frame in the bottom of the ninth to record a save and seal the series-clinching 5-2 win.
Panganiban was named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game after knocking in four of Willmar's five runs during a 3-for-5 performance. The infielder out of Cal State Northridge now holds the team lead with 21 runs batted in on the season.
The Stingers continue their road trip Friday when they face the Bismarck Larks. First pitch at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
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