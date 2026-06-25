Late Rally Leads Growlers to Road Win

Published on June 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (19-12) rode a late rally and strong pitching to a road win over the Kenosha Kingfish (17-13) Wednesday night.

Kalamazoo's Logan Cotton was strong to open the game, tossing six innings of one-run ball on just over 100 pitches. Cotton only accumulated two strikeouts but allowed the defense to work behind him.

However, the Kalamazoo offense was stifled by Erikas Puodziunas, who threw seven innings and struck out 11 Growlers. The game ended tied at 1-1 after seven innings.

In the top of the eighth, Kalamazoo loaded the bases but with two outs, Nate Webb hit a ground ball to the third baseman, hinting at another failed threat. However, the ball was thrown away, allowing Kalamazoo to take a 3-1 lead.

Christian Forniss followed up a scoreless seventh with a four-pitch scoreless eighth, taking a two-run lead into the ninth.

"[Kenosha] beating us at our own field really added more to it, we wanted to come here and set the tone and try and even the series tomorrow," Forniss said. "We all believe in ourselves and know we can get it done."

Kalamazoo went scoreless in the ninth before Liam Golden earned his first save of the year, after allowing one run.

"To come out tonight and be that tough, I was just really proud of them," coach Piechocki said postgame. "I thought it was phenomenal, they showed a lot of maturity and growth."

The 3-2 win keeps Kalamazoo tied atop the Great Lakes East with five games remaining. Kalamazoo and Kenosha will finish off a four-game set Thursday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET.







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