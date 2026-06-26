Mallards Dismantle Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for Fifth Straight Win

Published on June 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Madison Mallards (20-10) rolled past the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (7-22) on Thursday night at Witter Field.

Madison struck first in the second inning before breaking the game open with a six-run third. Jonah Weathers (University of Louisville) drove in a run with a double, Marcelino Alonso (Indiana State University) followed with an RBI single, and two more runs scored on a Rafter error. Aaron Holland (UW-Whitewater) punctuated the inning with a two-run home run to give the Mallards a 7-0 lead.

Holland added his second homer of the night in the fifth inning, and run-scoring hits from Dom Jacoby (University of Louisville) and Aiden Arnett (Virginia Tech) stretched the advantage to 10-0.

The Mallards put the game further out of reach in the eighth. John Hadley IV (Creighton University) opened the inning with a solo home run before Weathers launched a grand slam to make it 15-0. Hadley later came back to the plate in the same frame and ripped a two-run double, pushing the lead to 17-0.

Madison tacked on three more runs in the ninth to reach the 20-run mark. Weathers capped a four-hit performance with an RBI single, finishing the night with six runs batted in. Wisconsin Rapids scored a run to break the shutout in the bottom of the inning, but the Mallards cruised to the 20-1 victory.

Trey Lawrence (University of Missouri) pitched five shutout innings on the mound to earn his first win of the season for the Mallards. Sam Neal (Young Harris College) was charged with the loss for Wisconsin Rapids.

With the win, Madison remained tied with Wausau atop the Great Lakes West Division standings. The Mallards travel to Rockford on Friday for a 6:35 p.m. matchup with the Rivets before returning to Warner Park on Sunday to host the Minnesota Mud Puppies at 4:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 25, 2026

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