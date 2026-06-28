Honkers Earn First Win of the Season over Border Cats, Split Series

Published on June 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thunder Bay had been undefeated against Rochester this season, but the Honkers finally broke through Saturday night, defeating the Border Cats 3-2 to split the two-game series at Mayo Field.

Left-hander Maclain Roberts turned in his best outing of the season, tossing seven innings while allowing just two hits and one run with six strikeouts.

Thunder Bay struck first in the opening inning. Leadoff hitter Manny Alberto singled before Lincoln Pack drew a walk and Dante Smith added another base hit. A groundout by Stevie Waters brought home Alberto, giving the Border Cats an early 1-0 advantage.

Border Cats starter Mason Kosowick, fresh off a College World Series run with Georgia, matched Roberts early by keeping Rochester's offense in check.

The Honkers answered in the bottom of the second. After a leadoff walk, Tim Ford delivered an RBI single to even the score at 1-1.

From there, both starters settled into a true pitchers' duel.

Rochester broke the tie in the fifth inning when Ford was hit by a pitch to begin the frame. He quickly stole second base before advancing to third and eventually scoring on two wild pitches from Kosowick, giving the Honkers a 2-1 lead.

Roberts continued to dominate, returning for the seventh inning and completing his longest outing of the summer. After struggling in his previous start against Rockford, the lefty bounced back in impressive fashion.

"I think it's just focus-based, wanting to do my best to help the team win," Roberts said. "Obviously after a bad outing last week, I wanted to bounce back."

Cam Grenert took over in the eighth and worked a scoreless inning, setting the stage for an important insurance run.

Sam Harry led off the bottom of the eighth with a single before advancing to second on a groundout and to third on another wild pitch. With the infield playing in, a slow chopper to shortstop forced a difficult throw for Manny Alberto, allowing Harry to score and extend Rochester's lead to 3-1.

That extra run proved to be the difference.

Thunder Bay mounted one final rally in the ninth. After the first out, Dante Smith drove an opposite-field solo home run to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Grenert responded by striking out Alex Kean before inducing a flyout to center field to end the game and secure Rochester's first victory of the season over the Border Cats.

Field manager Jason Jácome said the late insurance run was critical.

"Score runs late, you really need it because you never know what's going to happen at the end," Jácome said. "To go out there, get on base and score another run for us, it ended up being the winning run. Sam's just been a great player all year. You can't ask for anything better from him."

With the victory, Rochester improved to 18-14, matching its win total from the entire 2025 season. Jácome has made an immediate impact in his first season as field manager, guiding the Honkers to one of their strongest first-half performances in recent years.

Rochester now heads out on a four-game road trip before returning to Mayo Field next Thursday to open a two-game series against Mankato. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 27, 2026

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