Rockford Unable to Hold Lead, Drop Game Two against Richmond

Published on June 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Rockford Rivets faced the Richmond Flying Mummies on Monday night for the second time in a row in Indiana, following a 3-2 victory last night to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Screws were unable to come out on top in another close battle, this time falling 4-3 after a come-from-behind win for the Flying Mummies.

Gus Allred (University of Northern Colorado), a left-handed pitcher making his second start of the summer for the Screws, threw five scoreless innings, only allowing three hits and striking out two in an impressive showing.

In the top of the third inning, Davis Collie (John A. Logan CC) sent his third home run of the season into right field to put the Rivets up first, 1-0. It's the first time the Rivets have scored first in six games, putting an end to a tough streak for the offense.

Rockford kept their foot on the gas in the top of the fifth, putting runners at the corners with no outs. Collie stepped up at the plate once again, with a bloop single to score his team leading 20th RBI of the summer.

Alex Tabbert (Harper College) delivered more damage, scoring an RBI single of his own to right field to score another run and make it 3-0 Rivets.

In the bottom of the sixth, left-handed pitcher Ryan Sigale (Augustana College) entered the game for the Screws, his eighth appearance of the summer.

The Flying Mummies were able to answer back offensively in the bottom of the seventh inning, loading the bases with one out after two walks and a hit by pitch. Sigale was able to limit the damage to just a two-run single, keeping Rockford ahead 3-2.

Rockford's offense went quiet for the final four innings following the two-run fifth frame, not being able to record a single hit and add some insurance runs.

Left-handed pitcher Rowan Smyth (Lewis University) took over the pitching duties for the Rivets in the bottom of the eighth, where a leadoff double put him in trouble early. Richmond was able to put runners at the corners, and a double steal led to a miscommunication, allowing the runner from third to reach home plate and tie the game.

The Flying Mummies were able to deliver the final blow in the bottom of the ninth, scoring their fourth unanswered run with a walk-off single. Richmond was able to total 10 walks offensively, two of those coming in the final inning to help get their runner into scoring position.

The Screws will head back home to Rivets Stadium tomorrow at 6:35 p.m., where they'll look to take back control of the six-game series with the final four matchups taking place in Rockford. Fans can purchase tickets to Rivets games all season long at www.rockfordrivets.com.







Northwoods League Stories from June 29, 2026

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