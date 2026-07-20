Rivets Offense Explodes, in 8-5 Victory

Published on July 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







ROCKFORD, IL - The Rockford Rivets (7-5) took on the Royal Oak Leprechauns (10-6) for the game two finale on Sunday afternoon, after defeating them 13-5 last night. The Screws' four pitchers totaled 15 strikeouts, helping them pick up the victory.

Rockford kept the momentum going, taking down the Leprechauns 8-5 to complete the home sweep. They totaled 15 hits on offense, as the bats exploded to give them their seventh win of the second half.

"They're a good team and stuff, but it looks like everyone beats everyone," manager Bob Koopmann said. "So it's just about being consistent and playing nice and easy, which is what we are doing right now."

Starting on the mound for Rockford was right-handed pitcher Jeremy Allen (University of Kansas), his fifth appearance of the season. Allen, through three innings of work, allowed just one hit, allowing no runs with one strikeout.

The Rivets got to work early, beginning with a two-out double from Gavin Taylor (University of Nevada, Las Vegas), putting a runner into scoring position. Keith Eusebio (Paradise Valley CC) was able to drive Taylor home, with his seventh RBI of the season, hitting a single into center field to make it 1-0.

Beau Bloxdorf (Madison CC) kept the inning going with a double into left field, putting two runners into scoring position for Joey Appino (Carroll University). The right-handed hitter delivered, with a two-run single making it 3-0 Screws.

In the bottom of the third, Davis Collie (John A. Logan CC) rocketed a two-out double of his own into center field. Coby Neville (Paradise Valley CC) followed with an RBI single into left field, replicating the previous inning's first run of the game.

Right-handed pitcher Sam Hays (Elgin CC) entered the game for the Screws in the fourth inning, making his first appearance of the year.

Royal Oak was able to find life on offense in the top of the frame, scoring four runs to tie the game, which included a two-run shot to get on the board.

At the bottom of the inning, the Screws were able to respond right away by loading the bases with no outs. Appino came through for the Rivets yet again, this time with an RBI single, for his ninth total RBI of the season. Bryce Nevils (John A. Logan CC) tacked on another run with a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 6-4.

"Joey wants to play; he wants to be here," Koopmann said. "I think he's going to be able to play this game past here. Someone will be awfully smart and give him a chance, at least with an independent team."

The Rivets put the pressure on in the bottom of the seventh inning, with back-to-back singles from Alex Tabbert (Harper College) and Nevils. Collie drew a walk, loading the bases with no outs for the second time in the game. Royal Oak was able to limit the damage, allowing a fielder's choice run from Neville to score Tabbert to extend the lead to three.

Royal Oak earned the run back at the top of the eighth, with an RBI single for their fifth run of the ballgame. At the bottom of the frame, the Rivets quickly responded yet again, with Eusebio reaching home off a run-scoring double play from Appino.

Right-handed closer Jimmy Amptmann (Davenport University) entered the game for Rockford in the ninth, coming into the matchup with three wins and a 2.16 ERA. Amptmann once again played lights out, putting three up and three down to earn the victory and make it three straight wins for Rockford.

The Rivets will return to action on Tuesday night to begin a four-game series in Michigan against the Kalamazoo Growlers.







Northwoods League Stories from July 19, 2026

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