Wausau Uses Big Innings to Down Kenosha

Published on July 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







WAUSAU, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish continued their six-game road trip before the All-Star break on Thursday night at Athletic Park, but an early Wausau surge proved too much to overcome.

The Wausau Woodchucks defeated Kenosha 11-6, handing the Kingfish back-to-back losses. Kenosha is now 0-2 to start the second half after the Traverse City finale was suspended by lightning and moved to later in the month. The Kingfish fell to 21-16 overall, while Wausau moved to 23-10 overall and 2-1 in the second half.

Wausau jumped in front right away with three runs in the bottom of the first, using a three-run home run from Jackson Petsche to take early control. Kenosha answered in the second, as Noah Alvarez scored on a James Harrington double before Harrington came home on a single from Ezra Essex, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

The Woodchucks added one in the fourth before breaking the game open with four runs in the fifth. Kenosha battled back in the sixth when Cole Ide launched a two-run homer to right field, his fourth of the summer, trimming the deficit to 8-4.

Wausau responded again with three runs in the seventh to stretch the lead to 11-4. The Kingfish pushed across two more in the eighth, with Matthew Cormier driving in Brian Gould before Ide brought home Dawson Downs with an RBI single, but Kenosha could not complete the comeback.

Ide led the Kingfish offense, going 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Gould added another strong night at the plate, finishing 2-for-5 with a run scored. Harrington doubled, drove in a run and scored once, while Alvarez scored twice.

Brady Wright earned the win for Wausau, improving to 5-0 and now standing alone for the most wins in the Northwoods League this summer. Jake Storey took the loss for Kenosha, moving to 2-2 after allowing four runs over four innings.

The Kingfish and Woodchucks will return to Athletic Park on Friday night for the finale of the two-game set. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CDT, as the 'Fish look to salvage a split against the 'Chucks in central Wisconsin.







Northwoods League Stories from July 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.