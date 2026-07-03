Mallards Blow out Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Behind Nine-Run Sixth
Published on July 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Madison Mallards (25-12) snapped their two-game skid in emphatic fashion on Thursday night, erupting for nine runs in the sixth inning to cruise past the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (11-26), 14-5.
Madison struck first in the opening inning when Jonah Weathers (University of Louisville) lifted a sacrifice fly to give the Mallards a 1-0 lead. Wisconsin Rapids answered in the second, as Connor Harvie (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee) belted a solo home run to even the score at one.
The Mallards regained the lead in the third inning. Preston Yaucher (Penn State University) hit an RBI single to put Madison back in front, and Weathers followed later in the frame with an RBI single to center field, extending the advantage to 3-1. The Rafters battled back in the fourth, tying the game at three on a wild pitch and an RBI single from Josiah Palomino (Point University).
With the game deadlocked, Madison broke it wide open in the sixth. Aiden Arnett (Virginia Tech) ignited the rally with an RBI double before Nate Novinska (University of Illinois) ripped a two-run double to stretch the lead to 6-3. Ashton Quiller (Arkansas State University) added another RBI double, and the Mallards kept the line moving, scoring five more runs in the inning to cap a nine-run outburst and build a commanding 12-3 advantage.
Madison wasn't finished. Cole Crafton (University of Illinois) tripled in the seventh and came home on a wild pitch to make it 13-3. An inning later, Crafton drove in another run with an RBI double as the Mallards rolled to a 14-5 victory.
Heeryun Han (Texas Tech University) earned the win with three scoreless innings of relief for Madison. Kaden Felen (Crowder College) took the loss for Wisconsin Rapids.
The Mallards return to Warner Park on Friday night to face the Rafters once again. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.
Northwoods League Stories from July 2, 2026
- Express Held to One Run in a 5-1 Loss to Duluth - Eau Claire Express
- Hot Start Leads Honkers to 7-4 Victory over Mankato - Rochester Honkers
- Rox Fall 9-5 to Larks, Look to Split Home Series Friday - St. Cloud Rox
- Mallards Blow out Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Behind Nine-Run Sixth - Madison Mallards
- Woodchucks Start 3-Game Homestand with Win over Kenosha - Wausau Woodchucks
- Late Growlers Comeback Thwarted in Road Loss - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Wausau Uses Big Innings to Down Kenosha - Kenosha Kingfish
- Thursday Night Game Rained out in Fond du Lac - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Breakout Eighth Inning Pushes Pit Spitters Past Rival Kalamazoo - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Stingers Defeat Mud Puppies in Shortened Game - Willmar Stingers
- MoonDogs Drop First Game of Series to Honkers - Mankato MoonDogs
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Green Bay Rockers Series Opener Preview 7/2 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Chinooks Sweep Mallards in Two-Game Set for Seventh Straight Win - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Mummies Regroup Thursday Following Disappointing End on Wednesday Night - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Green Bay Takes on Lakeshore - Green Bay Rockers
- Rivets Win off Eighth Inning Explosion - Rockford Rivets
- Trains Stalled After Stormy Start against Bucks - Eau Claire Express
- Bullpen, Timely Hitting Lead Growlers to Series Sweep - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Big Sticks Toss Combined Shutout, Split Series with St. Cloud - Badlands Big Sticks
- Rivets Storm Back with Seven-Run Eighth to Defeat Flying Mummies, 13-10 - Richmond Flying Mummies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Madison Mallards Stories
- Mallards Blow out Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Behind Nine-Run Sixth
- Lakeshore Chinooks Pull Ahead Late to Defeat Madison Mallards
- The Eaglets Have Fledged and Schedule Changes for July 2nd and July 3rd
- Mallards Fall Short in Slugfest Against Lakeshore Chinooks
- Mallards Beat Minnesota Mud Puppies, Clinch First Half Title