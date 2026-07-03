Mallards Blow out Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Behind Nine-Run Sixth

Published on July 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Madison Mallards (25-12) snapped their two-game skid in emphatic fashion on Thursday night, erupting for nine runs in the sixth inning to cruise past the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (11-26), 14-5.

Madison struck first in the opening inning when Jonah Weathers (University of Louisville) lifted a sacrifice fly to give the Mallards a 1-0 lead. Wisconsin Rapids answered in the second, as Connor Harvie (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee) belted a solo home run to even the score at one.

The Mallards regained the lead in the third inning. Preston Yaucher (Penn State University) hit an RBI single to put Madison back in front, and Weathers followed later in the frame with an RBI single to center field, extending the advantage to 3-1. The Rafters battled back in the fourth, tying the game at three on a wild pitch and an RBI single from Josiah Palomino (Point University).

With the game deadlocked, Madison broke it wide open in the sixth. Aiden Arnett (Virginia Tech) ignited the rally with an RBI double before Nate Novinska (University of Illinois) ripped a two-run double to stretch the lead to 6-3. Ashton Quiller (Arkansas State University) added another RBI double, and the Mallards kept the line moving, scoring five more runs in the inning to cap a nine-run outburst and build a commanding 12-3 advantage.

Madison wasn't finished. Cole Crafton (University of Illinois) tripled in the seventh and came home on a wild pitch to make it 13-3. An inning later, Crafton drove in another run with an RBI double as the Mallards rolled to a 14-5 victory.

Heeryun Han (Texas Tech University) earned the win with three scoreless innings of relief for Madison. Kaden Felen (Crowder College) took the loss for Wisconsin Rapids.

The Mallards return to Warner Park on Friday night to face the Rafters once again. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.