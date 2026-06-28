Chinooks Extend Winning Streak to Three with Walk-Off Win over Mud Puppies

Published on June 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi.- Looking to extend their winning streak to three, the Lakeshore Chinooks took on the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Saturday, June 27 at Moonlight Graham Field. And for the third time this season, the Chinooks walked-off the game for a 2-1 win.

Despite gaining momentum on a leadoff walk to open the bottom of the ninth inning, pinch runner Carson Quillen was caught stealing to clear the bases. Cade Sears followed up the leadoff walk with a free pass himself.

Even with Quillen being thrown out, Sears stayed aggressive on the basepaths, stealing second and third base. Sears now sits fourth in the Northwoods league in stolen bases with 24.

With two outs and the winning run standing on third base, second basemen David Mysza stepped up to the plate. Mysza entered the at bat hitless in three at bats with a walk.

"At that point I wasn't even thinking about that stuff. You just [have] to shrink the zone [and] get a good pitch to hit," Mysza said.

On the third pitch of the at bat, Mysza tapped the pitch softly to the Mud Puppies pitcher Patrick Binnebose, who sailed a throw over the first basemen's head. In a game where the Chinooks had 15 batters reach base but left 10 stranded, they came out victorious.

With the struggles on offense, the Chinooks were lifted in Saturday's win by their pitching. For the second game in a row, the Chinooks bullpen shined, allowing one earned run.

The Chinooks went into their bullpen after four clean innings from Christopher Romo. Making nine appearances on the season before Saturday exclusively out of the bullpen, Romo allowed just one hit in four scoreless innings of work.

Field Manager Mikel Moreno said because Romo hadn't been stretched out as a starter, the plan for him was to throw 2-3 innings. Following a third inning where he induced two flyouts and a groundout, Romo retired the side in order in the fourth inning while staying under his pitch count.

From innings 5-9, the Chinooks bullpen allowed just five batters to reach safely.

"Just an unbelievable, dominating performance by the pitchers," Moreno said.

The inning where the bullpen allowed the most traffic came in the top of the eighth. Three straight singles allowed by Max Mora, led to the game being tied and forced the Chinooks to bring in Jaxon Clayton to try to limit the damage. Masterfully, Clayton retired the three batters he faced in the inning, holding the Mud Puppies to one run in the inning.

Although the four pitchers in the win for the Chinooks combined for just four strikeouts, they induced plenty of weak contact, allowing their defense to play behind them.

"With pitchers, all you can ask for them is to give us easy outs, because when you're on offense you don't want to give the defense easy outs," Mysza said. "The pitchers did a good job of getting us outs to work with."

Winning back-to-back games at home, the Chinooks play game three of five of their homestand on Sunday, June 28 against the Kalamazoo Growlers at 1:05 pm CDT.







Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2026

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