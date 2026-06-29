Stingers Steal Their Way to Win over Mankato

Published on June 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers (16-19) picked up a 4-3 victory over the Mankato Moondogs (14-19) at Bill Taunton Stadium on Sunday Night. Seven stolen bases for the Stingers and Fifteen runners left on base for the MoonDogs help tell the story.

The first two innings were scoreless for Riley Hasenstab for the Stingers and Krish Gandhi of the MoonDogs. Then, in the top of the third Andrew Purdy hit a sac-fly to left to move the visitors ahead 1-0.

The Stingers would awaken the beehive with three runs in the bottom half of the inning to take their first lead of the contest. Kai Gonzaga, Luke Devine, Kyle Panganiban, and Max Buettenback would combine for six stolen bases in the inning. Panganiban and Rapoza recorded the RBI hits in the frame to jump in front 3-1.

Each team would blast a solo shot in the fourth with Charlie Buckles of the MoonDogs hitting his to Right and Esteban Sepulveda for the Stingers sending his homer to Left. 4-2 stayed the score until the ninth inning.

Hasenstab picked up his second win of the season by finishing five innings, allowing ten hits, two earned runs, walked two and struck out seven. Gandhi was charged with the loss after his outing of four innings, three hits, three runs (two earned), three walks and three punchouts. The Mankato lefthander was replaced by Kaeden Guida.

Gannon Reidinger got the ball in relief and posted three scoreless innings before running into trouble in the ninth. With the bases loaded and one out, he was pulled for David Hagen who was making his first appearance in a Stingers Uniform. A run would score on a wild pitch to make it a one-run ball game but the righthander from West Virginia closed the door with two strikeouts to record the save and complete Willmar's 4-3 win.

Kyle Panganiban was named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the game after picking up two RBI, one hit, and a stolen base.

The Stingers will go for the season series win over the MoonDogs in their twelfth and final meeting of the regular season tomorrow night at ISG Field in Mankato with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2026

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