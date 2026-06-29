Stingers Steal Their Way to Win over Mankato
Published on June 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers (16-19) picked up a 4-3 victory over the Mankato Moondogs (14-19) at Bill Taunton Stadium on Sunday Night. Seven stolen bases for the Stingers and Fifteen runners left on base for the MoonDogs help tell the story.
The first two innings were scoreless for Riley Hasenstab for the Stingers and Krish Gandhi of the MoonDogs. Then, in the top of the third Andrew Purdy hit a sac-fly to left to move the visitors ahead 1-0.
The Stingers would awaken the beehive with three runs in the bottom half of the inning to take their first lead of the contest. Kai Gonzaga, Luke Devine, Kyle Panganiban, and Max Buettenback would combine for six stolen bases in the inning. Panganiban and Rapoza recorded the RBI hits in the frame to jump in front 3-1.
Each team would blast a solo shot in the fourth with Charlie Buckles of the MoonDogs hitting his to Right and Esteban Sepulveda for the Stingers sending his homer to Left. 4-2 stayed the score until the ninth inning.
Hasenstab picked up his second win of the season by finishing five innings, allowing ten hits, two earned runs, walked two and struck out seven. Gandhi was charged with the loss after his outing of four innings, three hits, three runs (two earned), three walks and three punchouts. The Mankato lefthander was replaced by Kaeden Guida.
Gannon Reidinger got the ball in relief and posted three scoreless innings before running into trouble in the ninth. With the bases loaded and one out, he was pulled for David Hagen who was making his first appearance in a Stingers Uniform. A run would score on a wild pitch to make it a one-run ball game but the righthander from West Virginia closed the door with two strikeouts to record the save and complete Willmar's 4-3 win.
Kyle Panganiban was named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the game after picking up two RBI, one hit, and a stolen base.
The Stingers will go for the season series win over the MoonDogs in their twelfth and final meeting of the regular season tomorrow night at ISG Field in Mankato with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2026
- Big Sticks Take Game One, Drop Game Two in Shortened Doubleheader against Minot - Badlands Big Sticks
- Rivets Rally Late, Slip Past Mummies 3-2 - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Rox Roll in 12-0 Win over Larks, Finish Series Monday - St. Cloud Rox
- Mallards Stage Thrilling Comeback to Beat Minnesota Mud Puppies - Madison Mallards
- Stingers Steal Their Way to Win over Mankato - Willmar Stingers
- Slow Starts Doom Growlers against Lakeshore - Kalamazoo Growlers
- MoonDogs Drop Game to Stingers 3-4 - Mankato MoonDogs
- Johnson Tames Cats, Huskies Win 5-1 - Duluth Huskies
- Slow Starts Doom Growlers against Lakeshore - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Wausau Takes Magic Number to One with Shutout Win - Wausau Woodchucks
- Eusebio Pitches Nine Strong in Close Victory - Rockford Rivets
- Marsh's Blast Not Enough as Trains Fall 8-4 - Eau Claire Express
- With Win on Sunday, Kingfish Remain Alive in Great Lakes East Championship Race - Kenosha Kingfish
- Pit Spitters Fall in Kenosha, First-Half Race Comes Down to Finale - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Ballenilla Drives in Four in Rockers Win - Green Bay Rockers
- Dock Spiders Comeback Bid Falls Short against Rockers - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Kalamazoo Growlers Game Preview 6/28 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Flying Mummies Welcome Rivets to McBride for Pair of Games, Close out First Half of Season - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Chinooks Extend Winning Streak to Three with Walk-Off Win over Mud Puppies - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockers Finish First Half with Series in Fond du Lac - Green Bay Rockers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.