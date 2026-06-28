Flying Mummies Welcome Rivets to McBride for Pair of Games, Close out First Half of Season

Published on June 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (16-18) host the Rockford Rivets (12-22) on Sunday afternoon for the first of back-to-back games, closing out a four-game homestand at Historic Don McBride Stadium.

Each Sunday McBride is Sunday Funday, where kids are invited to play catch on the field following the conclusion of the game.

Richmond are coming off a split doubleheader on Saturday against the Traverse City Pit Spitters, taking game one 8-5 and falling in the second, 13-3.

It was a day of opposites at McBride between the two games. The Flying Mummies shared the wealth in the opening win, as seven different players connected for a combined 12 hits, with seven Mummies also contributing at least one RBI. Starting pitcher Danny Harris also posted a strong performance, with 6 1/3 innings on the mound and four strikeouts.

In the loss, however, inconsistencies from pitchers proved to be the downfall. The Mummies' hurlers struggled especially across the third and fourth innings, allowing 12 runs. Meanwhile, batters dealt with one of the best performances from a Northwoods League pitcher this season, as Traverse City's Conner Kelly matched the league-wide single game high mark for 2026 with 11 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings, vexing Richmond at the plate.

The Great Lakes East first half crown and the division's first playoff team comes down to the final two games, as the Pit Spitters and Kalamazoo Growlers both sit at 21-13. Traverse City readies for a pair of games in Kenosha against the Kingfish, while the Growlers are on the road for a pair taking on the Lakeshore Chinooks. If both teams go 2-0 or 1-1, the Pit Spitters hold the head-to-head tiebreaker with a 5-1 record against the Growlers in the regular season. Kenosha still has an outside shot, at 1.5 games back from the first spot, needing two wins against Traverse City and an 0-2 performance from Kalamazoo.

The Flying Mummies have found success taking on the Rivets this season, going 1-1 in Rockford and 2-0 as the host team. The latter two games were an offensive clinic for Richmond, with 26 runs and 27 hits between them, the most runs and second-most hits between two games this season.

On the rubber, the Mummies start Brendan Murphy (1-1, 5.32 ERA) for the sixth time, and second against the Rivets. For Rockford, Keith Eusebio (1-3, 4.97 ERA) makes his seventh start.

First pitch from McBride Stadium is scheduled for 4:05 PM EST, with gates opening one hour prior. Fans can purchase tickets at the gate, or online via the Richmond Flying Mummies website. A livestream is also available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2026

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