First Place Rox Win 7-6 over Big Sticks, Continue Series Tuesday

Published on June 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox pitcher Caden Tarango

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox pitcher Caden Tarango(St. Cloud Rox)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (19-10) secured a 7-6 victory over the Badlands Big Sticks (14-13) on Monday at Joe Faber Field to extend their lead in the Great Plains West.

The Rox scored in the first inning, with Alex Dupuy (University of Alabama Birmingham) reaching home after taking advantage of a defensive miscue by Badlands to give St. Cloud the 1-0 lead.

From there, the game turned into a pitcher's duel until the seventh inning. Brady Ferguson (University of Iowa) tossed three shutout innings in his second start of the season for St. Cloud, and later, Caden Tarango (Tulane University) held it down in relief for four scoreless innings.

The Rox offense broke open in the seventh inning, putting together four singles to score three runs. Jorge Gil (New Mexico State University) claimed an RBI single right before Tanner Recchio (University of Minnesota) laced a clutch two-out hit to bring home two more runs and make the score 4-1 in the direction of the Rox.

St. Cloud added three more runs in the bottom of the eighth as insurance. Brett White (University of Iowa) added an RBI single right ahead of Garrett Shull (Oklahoma State), who put another two runs on the scoreboard with a single to hand the Rox a 7-1 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Brandon Jaenke (University of Minnesota) earned his fourth save of the season to secure a 7-6 victory. St. Cloud's nineteenth victory of the season extended the lead in the Great Plains West to four games.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Caden Tarango.

The Rox continue the series against the Badlands Big Sticks on Tuesday, June 23, at 6:35 PM at Joe Faber Field. There will be a T-Shirt Giveaway for the first 300 adults at the ballpark, presented by Rambow.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 23, 2026

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