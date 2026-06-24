Loggers Sweep Rockers with 5-4 Victory

Published on June 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - A pair of two-run home runs catapulted the Loggers to their 20th victory of the season, taking down the Rockers 5-4 in eight innings. The game was delayed midway through the eighth and then called due to the weather in the area.

Alex Heintz threw four innings for the Rockers. The righty had some trouble finding out number three as La Crosse tagged a pair of two-run shots with two outs in the inning. The two-out damage continues to be a struggle for Rockers pitching this season.

The first homer was hit by Sebastian Hurtado after a two-out walk was issued to Eli Small to give the Loggers a 2-0 lead. Green Bay would then answer with one run in the second and three in the third to go up 4-2. Josh Martin had an RBI single and then Max Humphrey and Andrew Raymond had RBI knocks of their own.

The lead didn't last long as Small would pull a ball deep into right field to tie the game at four. La Crosse also scored one run in the bottom of the fourth. Heintz struggled to grip his breaking balls, resulting in back-to-back wild pitches. That put the go ahead run at third base, and Mana Lau Kong would give the Loggers the lead 5-4 on an RBI groundout.

Green Bay went scoreless in their next five innings despite a great bullpen performance from Holden Harris and Titan Targac. Harris went three innings and only allowed one baserunner while Targac struck out the one batter he faced before the rain came pouring down.

Wausau comes to town tomorrow to take on the Rockers as the Woodchucks and Mallards sit atop the Great Lakes West.

The Rockers return home on Wednesday, June 24, hosting the Wausau Woodchucks. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm. The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by Levi Ballenger 3 Piece! It's Trade Workers Night, presented by Republic ResponseAbility. Additionally, it's Youth Sports Night, and kids who wear their youth sports jerseys from any sport get free entry! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 23, 2026

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