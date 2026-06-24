Growlers Lose Heartbreaker, Swept by Kingfish
Published on June 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (18-12) lost an extra-innings heartbreaker to the Kenosha Kingfish (17-12) at home Tuesday night.
D.J. Helwig started for Kalamazoo, going three innings while allowing two runs getting no run support, exiting the game in a 2-0 deficit.
In relief, Brian Carney and Dylan Wipf combined for five shutout innings, entering the bottom of the eighth with a two-run deficit.
In that inning, the offense came alive. After Josh Campbell and Josh Algarin reached to open the inning, the Growlers were handed two quick outs, with the runners on second and third. Then, Hutson Chance rocketed a double into left and tied the game. Nick Frontino then brought Chance in on a single.
In the top of the ninth, the Kingfish scored a run on a sacrifice fly while Kalamazoo left the bases loaded, sending the game to the 10th.
With Preston Cosby now in, Ezra Essex took the lead as the lead-off batter, but Cosby came up clutch, keeping the score 4-3 at the end of the inning.
In the bottom of the 10th, Chance was hit by a pitch to begin the inning, but Frontino grounded into a 4-6-3 double play and Mitchell Morton struck out, with the game ending 4-3 after 10 innings.
Kalamazoo is now tied atop the Great Lakes East with Traverse City while Kenosha sits a half game back with six games remaining in the first half. The Growlers and Kingfish will play two more games in Kenosha with tomorrow's game scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET.
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