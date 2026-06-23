Mummies Continue Slump, Drop 11-10 Game to Battle Jacks

Published on June 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The Richmond Flying Mummies built multiple leads, but the Battle Creek Battle Jacks scored four times in the bottom of the seventh inning to erase the deficit and claim an 11-10 victory Monday night at MCCU Field.

Richmond struck first in the second inning when Braeden Becker lined a two-run single to center, scoring Jackson Cliatt and Caden Fahy for a 2-0 advantage. The Mummies added three more in the third. After Ashton Seymore reached on a walk and an error extended the inning, Cliatt delivered the biggest swing of the night, launching a three-run homer to left to push Richmond's lead to 5-0.

Battle Creek answered immediately with a five-run bottom of the third, highlighted by Dayne Wimberly's bases-clearing triple to right field as the Battle Jacks evened the contest at 5-5.

Richmond regained the lead in the fourth on Landen Fry's RBI groundout before adding three more runs in the fifth despite not recording a hit in the frame. Four walks, a hit batter and a passed ball helped the Mummies extend their advantage to 9-7.

Battle Creek capitalized on control issues and a Richmond error. Jonny Marquez was hit by a pitch to begin the inning, and after an error and consecutive walks loaded the bases, Payton Bookwalter drew a bases-loaded walk to force home the tying run. Following a pitching change, a passed ball and Thomas Cooper's RBI single plated three more runs to give the Battle Jacks an 11-9 lead.

Richmond answered in the eighth when Seymore tripled to center and scored on a Cliatt groundout, trimming the deficit to one. However, the Mummies stranded two runners in the eighth and brought only one runner aboard in the ninth.

Cliatt led the Richmond offense with a three-run homer and four RBIs, while Becker finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Seymore added two hits, including a triple, and scored twice. Despite collecting just six hits, Richmond drew 13 walks and was hit by three pitches in the loss.

Zach Neville provided two scoreless innings in relief, striking out four, while Conner Vanderluitgaren tossed two scoreless innings with three strikeouts after inheriting a difficult seventh-inning situation. Bryce Ewing (1-0) earned his first win for Battle Creek, while Elias Murdock (1-1) was handed the loss.

The loss drops Richmond to 15-14 on the season. The Battle Jacks (11-17) and Mummies meet again on Tuesday Night at MCCU Field, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05PM ET.







Northwoods League Stories from June 23, 2026

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