Rockers Host Woodchucks in Pivotal First Half Series

Published on June 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers return home from a disappointing road trip that saw them go 1-3, facing the Rafters and Loggers. Now their sights are set on the Woodchucks, as Green Bay attempts to make one final push to clinch a postseason spot.

It is a Max Wagar starting day, as the righthander will look for some bright spots after struggling in his last outing. The redshirt sophomore, who has a 4.11 ERA in four starts, had his worst outing his last time around, giving up five runs in one and one-third innings of work against the Kingfish. Despite the Rockers having played four games against the Woodchucks, this will be Wagar's first appearance vs. Wausau.

The Woodchucks will toss Carter White, a lefthander pitcher from Eastern Michigan. White has one outing vs. Green Bay already, in which he spoiled the Rockers home opener with five innings of one-hit baseball. In total, White has worked 16.2 innings, with a 1-0 record and a 4.32 ERA, with his lone winning coming against the Rockers.

Green Bay, who has lost four out of their last five, will try and get a massive victory, as they currently sit three games back in the division race. Another game to keep an eye on is the Mallards hosting the Rafters at 6:05 pm.

The Rockers return home on Friday, June 26, hosting the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for a doubleheader! Your ticket gets you into BOTH games. First pitch is slated for 4:05 pm, and game two will begin one hour after game one ends. Don't miss out on a 2023 & 2025 Rockers Championship Trading Card Giveaway! The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by Sweet Acoustics! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 24, 2026

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