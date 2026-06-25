Woodchucks Road Contest at Green Bay Postponed
Published on June 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Wausau Woodchucks News Release
GREEN BAY, WI - For the second time in a week, mother nature impacted Wausau's push for the Great Lakes West Division First Half title, as their Wednesday night matchup on the road against the Green Bay Rockers were postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up in the second half of the season, on Sunday, July 12, 2026. The game will be played as a seven-inning doubleheader in Green Bay. The first game begins at 12:05 p.m., and first pitch of game two is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. in Ashwaubenon. The rescheduling means that Wausau will now play three different doubleheaders, all during the second half of the season.
WHAT'S NEXT
With the postponement, the Woodchucks stay at 17-8, and will end the night atop the Great Lakes West division standings. At the time of this writing, the Madison Mallards are currently playing against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at home. If the Mallards win that game, they would technically be level with the Woodchucks in the standings, but Wausau would lead the division on win differential. The Woodchucks' magic number is now down to five, and Wausau still controls its destiny in the first half playoff race.
Wausau returns home to play tomorrow, Thursday, June 25, as they host the Green Bay Rockers for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. If the Woodchucks take down the Rockers, they all but eliminate them from the first half playoff race in the division. During the game, there will be the annual Aspirus Jersey Auction, as game-worn beach themed jerseys will be auctioned off for Safe Kids Marathon County. In addition, it's Thirsty Thursday, where fans can enjoy $4 Domestic 16 oz Draft Beer. Fans can always purchase tickets for Woodchucks games at Athletic Park during the 2026 season by going online to woodchucks.com.
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