Stingers Complete Ninth Inning Rally to Defeat Hot Tots

Published on June 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Minot, ND - The Willmar Stingers (13-18) completed an 8-6 come from behind victory over the Minot Hot Tots (12-19) on the road.

In the opening inning, Minot right fielder Christian Stratis delivered with a sacrifice fly RBI to put the Hot Tots ahead 1-0. TJ Stottlemyre would later score in the same inning and the Hot Tots lead 2-0.

It did not take long for the Stingers to respond as Cru Huenfeld cut the lead in half with a sac-fly RBI to bring home Merrick Rapoza. The next batter was Jehee Lee who delivered with a two-run triple in his first at-bat in a Stingers uniform.

Huenfeld connected for his 5th home run of the season in the fourth inning to increase the lead to 4-2.

The Hot Tots starter was Oliver Brown who left the game after two pitches to be replaced by Will Paxton who posted five innings, allowed four hits, four earned runs, and struck out two.

After allowing two early runs in the first, Willmar starter, Jamie Vicens posted four scoreless innings and allowed two hits, one walk, and struck out nine. He was replaced by Trey Zaffiro.

Minot would post four runs in the seventh with Chris Daniels providing the biggest hit of the inning with a two-run double. Kole Dudding would score on a Stingers fielding error to push the Hot Tots in front. A Nathan Belle single drove in Daniels to make their lead 6-4.

The Stingers were down to their last out in the ninth inning and battled to score four runs and pull ahead 8-6. David Estrada singled to bring home Kai Gonzaga to get within one and Huenfeld delivered again with an RBI double to center field. Then, a costly fielding error by the Hot Tots in the field allowed two more big runs to score and Willmar led again.

Ben Bohlmann made his first appearance with the Stingers in the bottom of the ninth and picked up the save to complete the 8-6 victory. Huenfeld was named Les Schwab Tires Player of the game as he went 2-4, 2B, HR, and 3 RBI. The win was credited to Koen Barton and Kevin Rahe for the Hot Tots was charged with the loss.

The same two teams will play tomorrow night at Corbett Field with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from June 24, 2026

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