Preston Yaucher's Walk-Off Homer Lifts Madison Mallards to Comeback Win

Published on June 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (19-10) rallied from a three-run deficit to defeat the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (7-21), 6-4, on a dramatic walk-off home run Wednesday night at Warner Park.

Neither team scored through the first four innings as both starting pitchers cruised early. The Rafters broke the deadlock in the fifth when Jax LeGrand (University of Oklahoma) lined an RBI double to give Wisconsin Rapids a 1-0 lead.

The Rafters added to their advantage in the seventh. David Ketterman (Florence-Darlington Technical College) launched a solo home run to make it 2-0 before Madison got on the board in the bottom half of the inning. Aiden Arnett (Virginia Tech) scored on a groundout, trimming the deficit to 2-1. Rafters starter Kade Irons (Tarleton State University) turned in a strong outing, allowing just one run across seven innings.

Wisconsin Rapids answered again in the eighth. Esteban Olazaba (Cal State Fullerton) drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, and Carter Bennett (Claremont-Mudd-Scripps) followed with an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-1.

The Mallards mounted their comeback in the bottom of the eighth. John Hadley VI (Creighton University) delivered a two-run single to bring Madison within one, and Brock Lulewicz (McLennan Community College) later raced home on a Rafters throwing error to tie the game at 4-4.

With the score still even in the ninth, Preston Yaucher (Penn State University) stepped to the plate and crushed a two-run walk-off home run, sending the Warner Park crowd into a frenzy and securing a 6-4 Madison victory. It was Yaucher's second walk-off homer of the month.

Eli Hoyt (University of Louisville) earned the win out of the bullpen for the Mallards, while Tristin Crusenberry (Campbellsville University) was charged with the loss.

With the victory, Madison pulled even with Wausau atop the Great Lakes West Division standings. The Mallards head to Wisconsin Rapids for a 6:35 p.m. matchup with the Rafters on Thursday before returning to Warner Park on Sunday to host the Minnesota Mud Puppies at 4:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 24, 2026

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