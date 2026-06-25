Trains Strike Early, Stay on Track in a 6-1 Victory

Published on June 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Waterloo, Wis. - Getting bats hot early, the Trains found themselves with early momentum off the first pitch, motivating them to secure a 6-1 victory over the Waterloo Bucks Wednesday night.

Facing Waterloo starting pitcher Brody Zielinski, who gave up two walks, three runs and allowed five runs within the first eight batters he faced. The Express capitalized on Waterloo's pitching struggles, gaining an early five runs in the first inning and starting with an error on the Bucks' second baseman, bringing home Cade Palkowski, who started the inning with a single base hit to left field.

With Philip Cheong up to bat, he hit a single to left field, bringing home Hollon Brock, who got on base due to hitting a double to center field, then an advancement on third while Palkowski ran home.

Bases loaded, Sawyer Stein was walked, bringing home Jake Busson for a 3-0 run, quickly after Sean Cody was walked, bringing home Adam Salazar for a four-run lead before a pitching change.

Gannon Wentz was on the mound when he threw a pitch to Mikey Muniz, resulting in a groundout from shortstop to second base. This play recorded Muniz as the second out of the inning, but it allowed Cheong to score, extending their lead to 5-0 as the inning came to an end.

The Bucks did not respond again until the fifth inning, where they secured one run after a sacrifice fly.

Eau Claire secured one more run in the sixth inning to finish their runs earned at six after a wild pitch thrown to Palkowski brought home Cody.

Waterloo attempted a comeback late in the second half, securing two runs after a home run by Colin Coonraadt. Despite the homerun, the Trains held strong with their pitching, with Riley Fisher starting strong and dishing out eight strikeouts throughout six innings.

Fishers substitutions were Brock Adamson, who dished out three strikeouts, then Olivier Martel, who dished out one strikeout to close out the game.

The Trains will continue their momentum in Waterloo, taking on the Bucks once again at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.







Northwoods League Stories from June 24, 2026

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