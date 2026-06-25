Pit Spitters Pitching Locks Down Richmond in 4-1 Win

Published on June 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters collected their eighth consecutive home victory at Turtle Creek Stadium on Wednesday night, holding the Richmond Flying Mummies to one run in a 4-1 win.

Zach Kucharczyk drove in three of Traverse City's four runs, while Kyle Timko and Bryce Suiter combined to keep Richmond quiet from start to finish.

With five games remaining in the first half, the Pit Spitters currently hold a half-game lead over the Kalamazoo Growlers for first place in the Great Lakes East standings, with Kalamazoo's contest against Kenosha still in progress.

Timko collected his third win of the summer, tying the team lead, in his fifth start of the season. The left-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run on six hits while striking out five.

After Timko, Suiter shut out the Flying Mummies across the final three frames, striking out six hitters. Suiter now has 37 strikeouts in 2026, the second most in the Northwoods League, across 23.2 innings.

Richmond's only run of the night came in the top of the third, when Prince Deboskie hit a solo home run to left field against Timko.

The Pit Spitters responded immediately in the home half. Kucharczyk drove in a pair with a double off Richmond starter Nick Julian, who threw six innings, giving Traverse City a 2-1 lead.

The Pit Spitters added two more in the seventh. Kucharczyk delivered an RBI single, then later scored on a bases-loaded walk to Josh Stonehouse to make it 4-1, a score that would hold.

The Flying Mummies outhit the Pit Spitters 7-5, but stranded six runners on base.

Alongside Kucharczyk's two-hit, three-RBI night, Ethan Guerra doubled, Zach Carlson collected a single, and Colin Sander dropped down a bunt single while reaching base three times.

The pitchers' duel finished in a swift two hours and 23 minutes.

The Pit Spitters (19-12) and Flying Mummies (15-16) will play game two of the four-game set Thursday night at Turtle Creek Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 24, 2026

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