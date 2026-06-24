Lakeshore Chinooks and Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Game Preview 6/24

Published on June 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi.- Tonight at 6:05 pm CDT at Moonlight Graham Field, the Lakeshore Chinooks and Fond du Lac Dock Spiders face off for the ninth time this season. The Chinooks currently lead the season series 6-2.

The probable starting pitchers tonight are Chinook Sam George and Dock Spider Miles Vandenheuvel. George made his Chinooks debut in his last start coming on June 16 against Wausau. In the 9-4 win, George went four innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits.

Absent from yesterday's lineup, third basemen Anthony Massa, catcher Kayden Berenz, and shortstop David Hogg II are in tonight's lineup.







Northwoods League Stories from June 24, 2026

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