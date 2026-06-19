Huskies Bats Stifled in 4-1 Loss to Eau Claire

Published on June 18, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







DULUTH, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies (10-15) scored first, but the Eau Claire Express (12-11) laughed last, winning 4-1 on the Huskies' home soil.

After a perfect first from Devin Doyle, George McIntyre larruped a double to the power alley with one out in the last of the inning. McIntyre moved to third on a wild pitch, and Blake Eckerle brought him around with a sacrifice fly. Eau Claire starter Jesse Neretlis entered cruise control after the early concession, and retired his next twelve. His offense backed him up in the top of the fourth, with Cade Palkowski recording the first Eau Claire hit on a bunt single before Hollon Brock slashed an RBI double to right field. Doyle saw the bases load up in that fourth, but struck out a pair to keep the game tied.

Neretlis delivered scoreless fifth and sixth innings, trading those zeroes with Huskies reliever Jacob Boland. Eau Claire finally solved Boland in the seventh, plating a two-out run when Palkowski beat out an infield hit. Jake Busson delivered the dagger, sizzling a two-run double over the third-base bag to make it 4-1.

The Huskies threatened in the seventh and eighth, but stranded a combined five runners in those frames thanks to inning-ending strikeouts. Eau Claire closer Olivier Martel wrapped up the game with a scoreless ninth, securing a bounceback win for the visitors.

The Huskies were outhit 8-3, but McIntyre and Anthony Cepeda recorded doubles in the game. Cepeda was the only Duluth batter with multiple hits, going 2-for-4 with 2 stolen bases.

Doyle threw 4.0 innings, allowing two hits and a run while punching out six. Boland fanned four across his 2.1, allowing three runs. Parker Thomas relieved Boland and did not allow a run in 1.1 innings, and Finn Furcht struck out a batter in a scoreless ninth.

On Deck

Duluth concludes its home-and-home series with Eau Claire tomorrow in Wisconsin at 6:35. They then travel to Thunder Bay for a weekend set, before another commuter series with Eau Claire on June 22nd and 23rd.







Northwoods League Stories from June 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.