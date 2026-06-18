Rockers Kick off Series with Kingfish

Published on June 18, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - For the first time since the 2024 Northwoods League season, the Kenosha Kingfish will square off with the Green Bay Rockers. The two game series is set for tonight and tomorrow, with both games beginning at 6:35 pm.

Will Harrigan will make the start for the Rockers in game one. He has been one of the more efficient Rocker starters so far this season, but he did run into a few issues in his last outing. He allowed five earned runs in his four innings pitched. Prior to that start, he had not yet given up a run.

That was a game that Green Bay rallied from behind and won on Coleman Lewis's walkoff home run. Despite the issues from Harrigan in that game, Green Bay is still confident in his ability given the success he had in the two appearances prior. He still sits at just 3.00 ERA with limited walk numbers. The righty controls the zone well and will look for more success today against a hot Kingfish team.

Kenosha split a doubleheader with Madison yesterday. The fish were once 3-9 on the season and are now 13-11. Their starting pitcher will be Joseph Martin. He has pitched in three games this season and has been a solid right-handed arm for Kenosha. With a 2.27 ERA and high strikeout metrics, it could be back-to-back days with a pitchers duel at Capital Credit Union Park.

Both of these squads are fighting to keep pace with their division leaders. Wausau has a one game lead on Green Bay, and the tight race in the Great Lakes East continues as Kenosha sits just a half game back from first despite being in fourth place.

The Rockers return home for a two game series versus the Kenosha Kingfish on Thursday, June 18th and Friday, June 19th. Both games are slated for 6:35 pm. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 18, 2026

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