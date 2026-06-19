Pit Spitters Ride Seven-Run Fifth, Two-Hit Battle Creek to Doubleheader Sweep

Published on June 18, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters completed the sweep of Thursday's doubleheader against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks with a dominant 9-1 win in the nightcap at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Traverse City broke the game open with a seven-run fifth inning, backed by a strong six-inning start from Max Hammond and a hitless showing from the Pit Spitters bullpen.

The Pit Spitters also recorded 10 stolen bases, a new season high, while collecting 11 hits and moving to 13-11 overall. Traverse City is now tied for third place in the Great Lakes East Division and sits one game back of the Kalamazoo Growlers.

Hammond set the tone on the mound, allowing just two hits and one earned run across six innings. The left-hander walked one, struck out seven, and finished his outing by retiring 11 straight Battle Jacks.

Traverse City was held scoreless through four innings against Battle Creek starter Jacob Janisko, but broke through in a massive way in the fifth, plating seven runs against three different pitchers.

Colin Sander started the scoring with a two-run single, before Jacob and Zach Kucharczyk followed with back-to-back RBI doubles.

Josh Polubinski added an RBI single, Cole Van Ameyde drove in another run with an RBI groundout, and a Battle Creek error allowed two more runs to score, giving the Pit Spitters a 7-1 lead.

Traverse City added its final two runs in the sixth. Jacob Kucharczyk drove in one with a triple, then later scored on a double steal to stretch the lead to 9-1.

The Pit Spitters bullpen was lights out from there. Alex Alberico threw two scoreless innings before Jack Grunkemeyer struck out the side in the ninth to finish the game. Both pitchers were making their 2026 Pit Spitters debuts.

Traverse City collected 11 hits total, led by Jacob Kucharczyk, who went 3-for-5 with a single, double, and triple in that order. JT Smith also recorded a three-hit game and reached a fourth time with a walk.

Every Pit Spitters starter reached base at least once in the win.

The Pit Spitters (13-11) and Battle Jacks (10-14) will play another doubleheader tomorrow at Turtle Creek Stadium, beginning at 4:05 p.m. Game two will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first, with both games scheduled for seven innings.







Northwoods League Stories from June 18, 2026

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