Trains Bounce Back, Take Down Huskies 4-1 on the Road

Published on June 18, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Coming off a devastating 25-7 loss against the La Crosse Loggers to split their series, the Trains rolled into Wade Stadium for their first away game after a six-game home stretch to secure a well-deserved victory.

The Huskies scored the first run of the night in the bottom of the first inning, after Blake Eckerle hit a sac fly to bring home George McIntyre.

Eau Claire did not respond until the fourth inning, where Hollon Brock hit a double to right field, bringing home Cade Palkowski to tie up the game 1-1.

The Trains sealed the win with three runs earned in the seventh inning, with Palkowski hitting a single to second, bringing home Philip Cheong. Quickly after, Jake Busson was up to bat and hit a double to left field, leading to Palkowski stealing third, then crossing home, with Brock hot on his heels, advancing to third and crossing home plate to bring the score to 4-1.

Despite holding offensive momentum, Jesse Nertlis held his own on the mound through six innings, securing five strikeouts and only allowing one run, two hits and one walk through the 21 batters he faced.

From the field, Palkowski went 6-for-6 on his putouts from center field, alongside Sawyer Stein, who went 6-for-6 from first base

At bat, Palkowski and Brock led the team each with two hits, contributing to the Trains' overall eight hits and zero errors. Busson led the way, securing a team high of two RBI's and one hit.

The Express will continue with its momentum, heading back to Carson Park to take on the Huskies once again at 6:35 p.m. Friday to close out its series.







Northwoods League Stories from June 18, 2026

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