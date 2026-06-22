Brock's Big Night Lifts Trains over Willmar

Published on June 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, Wis. - Not laying off the bats anytime soon, the Express secured three homeruns, powering the Trains to an 11-4 victory over the Willmar Stingers Sunday evening.

In a troubling first few innings with the Stingers leading by two runs, the Trains did not slow down, securing their lead in the third inning with three runs.

Hollon Brock was up to bat first in the bottom of the third inning, hitting a home run near center field to tally the Express count to one earned run.

Shortly after Jake Busson hit his own home run to left field, bringing home Anthony Martinez, who advanced to first base on a walk, followed by Busson crossing home plate, securing the Trains a 3-1 lead heading into the fourth.

Crossing two slow innings offensively, the Trains thrived off their defense, keeping the Stingers at a one-run deficit until the seventh inning. This was done by pitcher Tommy Ches, who held his own and dished out three strikeouts and one walk throughout his four innings pitched.

The Express picked up their offensive momentum once more in the sixth inning, thriving on a two-out Sawyer Stein single to left field, bringing in Brock and Busson for a 5-2 lead.

Willmar retaliated with it's own two runs in the top of the seventh, but the Trains still held their own after Martinez hit a single to center field, bringing home Mikey Muniz for a 6-4 lead.

The Trains pulled away in the eighth, starting with Philip Cheong hitting a double to left field, bringing home Sean Cody. Then quickly after, CJ Varsho hit a single to center field, bringing home Muniz again.

But the victory was sealed with Brock's second home run of the game, this time with two players on base, bringing home Cheong, Varsho and himself for an 11-4 victory, ending the series 2-0 over the Stingers.

The Trains will take their victory celebration on the road as they face the Duluth Huskies at 6:35 p.m. Monday in Wade Stadium.







Northwoods League Stories from June 21, 2026

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