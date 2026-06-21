Dock Spiders Unravel Late against the Woodchucks

Published on June 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders carried a scoreless game into the eighth inning before the Wausau Woodchucks scored six runs over the final two frames as Fond du Lac fell 6-0 at Herr-Baker Field.

Fond du Lac pitchers Billy Gregory and Roan Tarbert combined for seven scoreless innings, allowing just one hit during that stretch. The Dock Spiders offense was also held off the scoreboard early, stranding seven runners through the first seven innings.

Wausau broke the deadlock in the eighth inning when Holden Groebl hit a two-run home run. The Woodchucks added two more runs in the inning on a wild pitch and an error. Wausau then scored twice in the ninth on an RBI single and another wild pitch to complete the shutout win.

Gregory turned in a strong start for the Dock Spiders, tossing five scoreless innings while striking out six batters.

As a staff, Fond du Lac recorded eight strikeouts and issued just two walks. However, the Woodchucks collected six of their seven hits over the final two innings as they pulled away late.

Offensively, catcher Carson Willis was the only Dock Spider with a multi-hit performance, finishing 2-for-4. Fond du Lac totaled four hits, drew four walks and struck out eight times.

Through four games of the season series, the Dock Spiders and Woodchucks are tied 2-2. The teams will meet again Monday at Herr-Baker Field before concluding the six-game set Tuesday in Wausau.

The Dock Spiders return to Herr-Baker Field on Monday, June 22, for a 6:35 p.m. matchup against the Wausau Woodchucks.

The game is a Miller Monday presented by Miller Brewing Company and 96.1 FM The Rock. Fans will receive an entry into prize drawings for Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Dock Spiders tickets with each purchase of a Miller or Leinenkugel's product.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 21, 2026

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