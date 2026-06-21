Lakeshore Chinooks and Madison Mallards Series Finale 6/21

Published on June 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi.- For father's day at the ballpark, the Lakeshore Chinooks and Madison Mallards are facing off at Moonlight Graham Field today at 1:05 pm CDT for the series finale. The Mallards currently lead the series 2-1.

The pitching matchup will be between Chinook Ryan Brennecke and Mallard Luke Fricker. Through two appearances, Brennecke holds a 4.50 ERA with a WHIP of 1.00.

Shortstop David Hogg II is back in the lineup after sitting yesterday's game and will hit fourth. He currently sits on a five-game hitting streak with nine hits during the stretch.







Northwoods League Stories from June 21, 2026

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