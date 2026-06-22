Big Sticks Downed by Bismarck, Railroad to Roosevelt Win Streak Snapped

Published on June 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - The Badlands Big Sticks (14-12) were unable to continue adding onto the 14-game winning streak against the Bismarck Larks (12-14), dropping the series finale and splitting the series on Sunday afternoon.

After a scoreless first three innings, the Larks struck first in the top of the 4th inning. Jackson Crider started the scoring with an RBI groundout, Noah Caceres followed up with an RBI single, then Caceres later scored on a wild pitch, putting the scoreline at 3-0.

Bismarck piled on in the top of the 6th inning, scoring three more runs on a Caceres RBI single, an RBI double by Jaden Correa, and then tallying a third run on a throwing error to expand the lead to 6-0.

Badlands was able to grab back two runs in the bottom of the 6th inning. An RBI groundout by Gavyn Schlotterback (Kansas) started the scoring, then Jalen Evans (Kansas State) scored on a balk by Larks pitcher Gage Miller.

The Larks would grab one more insurance run in the top of the 7th inning when Luke Lavin doubled to score the seventh and final run of the ballgame for both sides.

The loss is the first loss against Bismarck since June 5th, 2025, which was a 3-2 defeat at home. The Big Sticks will look to pick momentum back up on the road against the St. Cloud Rox on Monday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. MST.







Northwoods League Stories from June 21, 2026

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