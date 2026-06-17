Mummies Look for Turn of Luck, Host Leprechauns for First of Four Games

Published on June 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (12-10) welcome the Royal Oak Leprechauns (12-10) for an extended stay in east-central Indiana on Wednesday, beginning a four-game series over the next three days.

Wednesday's game is Racing Night at Historic Don McBride Stadium, with the first 500 fans receiving commemorative rally towels from the Flying Mummies and Winchester Speedway. The festivities also stretch into the parking lot, where fans can interact with actual race cars, and meet and take pictures with drivers.

Richmond is reeling from a 1-and-1 series split against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks at home, experiencing the highest of highs in a 9-1 win on Monday, followed by a 13-4 trouncing courtesy of the visitors on Tuesday.

The past two days of results across the Great Lakes East division cements its claim as the closest race to the top in the league. The Flying Mummies and Leprechauns share a three-way tie for second with the Kenosha Kingfish, all just one game behind the first place Kalamazoo Growlers (13-9), and one game ahead of the Traverse City Pit Spitters (11-11).

Royal Oak comes to town winners of the last three straight, including back-to-back wins over the Rockford Rivets. Lucas Mead paces the squad with a .359 batting average and 23 hits, riding an eight-game hit streak into Wednesday's matchup. Not to be much outdone, Luke Kosko co-leads with 18 RBI, batting an equally formidable .310. As a team, the Leprechauns like to score in droves, posting the sixth-highest run total (138) and seventh most RBI (116) in the Northwoods League.

Just as, if not more fear-inducing is the visitors' pitching rotation that dons a league-best 3.92 ERA, allowing a league-low 140 hits and fifth-lowest run total (109).

Seeking a dominant pitching performance of his own for the Flying Mummies is Nick Julian (1-0, 3.46 ERA), last tossing five innings as the starter in Richmond's 14-13 win in 12 innings over the Rockford Rivets, allowing six hits and two runs (one earned), issuing two walks, and striking out five. On the other end is Blake Ilitch (1-2, 4.50 ERA), an Ole Miss product who took the loss in Royal Oak's 8-6 to the Kenosha Kingfish on June 12th after pitching two innings and giving up one-hit, two earned runs, and walking five while recording one strikeout.

The two teams previously split a pair of games in Royal Oak on June 4th and 5th, as the Mummies took game one 7-3, and the Leprechauns snagged the second, 10-6.

First pitch from McBride Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST, with gates opening one hour prior. Fans can purchase tickets at the gate, or online via the Richmond Flying Mummies website. A livestream is also available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from June 17, 2026

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